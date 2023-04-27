BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service

Funeral Service for the late John Elliot Ellis age 78 years, a resident of Sea Breeze Drive will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Petersfield Road, Highbury Park. Officiating will be Canon Peter Scott, assisted by other clergy. Interment will follow in St. Agnes’ Church Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife: Audrey, of almost 25 years, who was always by his side ensuring that he received proper care and attention.

Children and Spouses: Leroy (Yolanda) Ellis, Lynden Greaves, John (Dianna) Ellis Jr., Paul (Sheldon) Ellis and Carla Stuart.

Grand Children: Aisha, and Leroy Jr Ellis, Harlen and Haylee Thomas, Shamar and Shamed Kennedy Sr., Yvonne, Caleb, Samuel and Ashura Greaves, Paul Ellis Jr.

Great Grand Children: Shamara, Isabella, and Shamad Kennedy Jr.

Brothers, Sisters and Spouses: Franklyn Vernon and Ann Ellis, Marilyn Claudette and Albert Grant; George Clinton and Marcelin Ellis, Carleton and Frederika Ellis, Francine Ellis-Bugg, Georgina Ellis-Simpson, Cynthia Moore, Barbette Bernadine, Leslie Ellis, Franklyn Jr. and Marsha Ellis, Anita and Paul Tynes, Joey Ellis, Mia and Anthony Alexander, Franklyn II and Betony Ellis, Adriana Ellis and Vincent Ellis, Nikita Bastian Hall, Anastasia Ellis, Stacey Ellis and Rafael Hernandez, Tracy Ellis, Alicia Ellis, Lorraine Hums, Suzette Ellis-Rahming

Nieces and Nephews: Anthony Ellis, Andrea Bowman, Kathrina Gibson, Ishka Newry, Finbar Grant, Bonnie Adams, Franklyn Grant, Gene Grant, Albert Grant Jr., Nadia and Ron Rolle, Wanda Ellis, Carlton Ellis Jr, Bernadette Ferguson, Melba Lightbourne, Karen King, Richard, Laverne, Tiffany, Yolanda, and George Ellis Jr., Bernard Colebrooke, Bernadette Butler, Angela Butler, Milo and Mary Butler, Godwin and Jennifer Butler, Jevon Butler, and many others.

Other Relatives and Friends including: Dorothy Malcolm, Franklyn Carter and family, Viodell Carter and family, Peter and Samuel Basden and family, The Seymour family, James and Gwen Bain and family, Carolie Grant and family, Edward Seymour and family, Maurice Glinton and family, Llewelyn Simons and family, The Hon. Derek Taylor (the former Premiere of the Turks and Caicos Islands), The Roberts family, The Williams family, Leon Williams, The Taylor family, and The Ingraham family of Turks and Caicos, The Basden family, The Swan and Harvey families, Canon Curtis Robinson and family, Canon Norman Lightbourne and family The entire Ellis and Williams family of Turks and Caicos Islands, Brenda and Hermes Laing, Claudia Pickstock-Brown, Linda Pickstock-Brice, Joan Haven-Diah, The Pickstock and McNeil families, Earnest and Eula Clarke, Leonie Lockhart, Eva Hilton, Vanessa Scott, Bishop Laish Boyd and family, Canon Peter Scott and family, The Holy Cross Church family, the Anglican Church Men and The Holy Cross -St. Matthew’s Bible Study Group,

Special Thanks to: Doctor Carnille Farquharson, and Doctors Ramphal, James, and Wright of the Chest Clinic at the Princess Margaret Hospital, The Lyford Cay Hospital Staff, Dr. Nneka Ijeoma and The Management and Staff of the Dialysis Center, Collins Avenue.

There will be No Viewing at the Church

Relatives and Friends may pay their last respects at Butlers’ Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.