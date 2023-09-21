Funeral service for John “J.J.” Brown Jr., 30 yrs., a resident of Sunshine Park, will be held at Greater Chippingham Church of God, Eden & Rosebud Streets, on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Brian Rolle, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, J.F. Kennedy Drive.

He is survived by: Father: John Brown Sr.; Brother: Quintin Brown

Aunts: Marina Stubbs, Betty Bell, Eliza Belizaire (Harry Belizaire), Jacqueline Brown-Stubbs (Jerome Stubbs) Patrona Lowe Pitter (Troy Pitter) Naydell Lowe.

Uncle: James Thurston, Charles Fawkes (Kenrica Fawkes) Reginald Seymour (Sinika Seymour)

Cousins: Eris Jr., Edward, Dion, Janice, Jovette, Jennifer, Lynden, Kevin, Sandra, Mary, Catherine, Monique, Monique, Derek Jr., Annishka, Kenneth, Dave, David, Eric, Charles Jr., Deon, Samantha, Lucine, Donnamae, Sharon, Freddrick, Dainesha, Marinique, Mario, Marvin, Jerome, Alfred, Troy, Kenrica, Alphonso, James Jr., Jeremy, Rashard, Jervonne, Jimmy, James, Kenrico, Thriston, Charles Fawkes Jr., Reginald Jr. and Rayshan, Sabrina and Schkita

Other Friends, God Parents and Relatives: Bishop Kaz Brozozog, Derreck & Marilyn Neymour & Family, Mary Young & Family, Zendamae Johnson & Family, Elder Ervin & Dr. Curlean Fernander & Family, Prophetess Dr. Jennie Humes & Family, Jacquline Lewis & Family, Debbie Leadon, Rev. James Ferguson, Steven & Rochelle Brayen, Robert & Sharon Newman, Gloria Gordon, Sharon Brown, Desire Brown, Desire Brown & Family, Bishop Brian Rolle & Family, Greater Chippimgham Church of God Family, P.H. Patton Pre-School Family, Beautiny King & Family, Church of God Family, Golden Gates Clinic & Support Staff, Denise Thompson& The entire Thompson and the entire Bennetts Habour, Gators, Industrious Hill, Dumfries Communities of Cat Island and the Moon Shine Drive Community; Nassau, Bahamas.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 12-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday & on Thursday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.