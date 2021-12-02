It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Mack Pinder. Mack passed away at his home on Village Green on Wednesday November 24th, 2021 after a long illness.

Mack was predeceased by his parents Whitney and Cleo Pinder and brother Eric (Hook) Pinder.

Mack is survived by his devoted wife, Gloria, his son Nicholas and his daughter in law, Krystianna.

He is also survived by his brothers, Philip (Karen), Michael (Stella) all of Nassau Bahamas and his three sisters, Eileen Morse of St. Petersburgh, Florida, Daphne Hamon (Keith) of Macon Georgia and Andrea Sheidy (Scott) of Naples, Florida.

Closest relatives include, three Uncles, Keith, Mark & Peter Gates, two Aunts, Margaret Fox and Irene Lowe, Sister-in-Law Diann Statham from Ottawa, Canada, Cousins, David Pinder, Colin Pinder (Dana), Craig Pinder and Perry Pinder, Welton Fox (Lynn), and Pastor Jennings Simms. Mac had seven Nieces and two Nephews and was affectionally known as “Uncle Mack” to many, many more, including his wife’s Canadian family and friends.

Mack was well loved and there has been a huge outpouring of love and condolences from friends and family.

A memorial service will be announced in the very near future.

Instead of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to a charity of your choice in memory of John (Mack) Pinder.