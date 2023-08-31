Funeral Service for the late John Percy W. Bethel, aged 75 years, of Garden Hills Estate II, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 2nd September, 2023 at New Covenant Baptist Church, East West High Way. Officiating will be Pastor Trajean Jadorette. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

John was preceded in death by his Parents: Randolph and Blanche Bethell; Son: Sgt. 1749 Warren Bethell; Daughter: Sandevar Sandi; Grandson: Marino Maurico Sandi; Brothers: Robert Bethell and Phillip Bethell; Sisters: Gloria Stubbs and Dorothy Thurston.

Left to cherish the memory of John “Dee” Bethel are His loving, devoted, loyal and committed wife of 52 years: Mrs. Ruth Naomi Bethel (née Farrington); Sons: John Bethel Jr. of Houston, TX, and Retired Sgt. 173 Lawrence Bethel; Daughters: Shelease Bethel-Valentine and Letitia Bethel-White of Atlanta, GA; Sons-in-Law: Derek Valentine and Donald T. White Jr. of Atlanta, GA; Daughters-in-Law: Dedra Bethel of Houston, TX and Lori Bethel; Adopted Son: Retired Sgt. 746 Jenkin Gibson; Adopted Daughters: Mrs. Terry Ferguson (Perry) and Mrs. Shavette Gibson (Francis); Grandchildren: Shnik (Ed) Thompson, Lauranique, Lawrence Jr., Laron, Lauren, Latrell, Laron, John III, and Joann Bethel, Lachelle Bethell, Lashawn (Clement) Rolle, Italia Bethell, Warren Bethell Jr., Caleb and Ayden White, Francis Jr., Franiecia, Tonajae, Tonajah, and Frantasia Gibson, Shervin, Janeisha, Janee, Jenkin Jr., Jalileel and Jayden Gibson; Great Grandchildren: Travis Smith Jr., Lawrence Bethel III, and Armani Grant; Brother: Patrick Bethel; Sisters: Cynthia Rahming, Joyann Johnson, Deborah Bethel, and Linda Adderley; Brothers-in-Law: Joseph Major Willard Stubbs Sr., Leroy Johnson, Anthony Adderley Sr., and Rev. Richard Thurston, Kevin Farrington, Mark Farrington, Rodney Flowers; Sisters-in-Law: Arlene Flowers and Stephanie Major; Nephews: Bradley (Cheryl), Mario (Vanessa) and Willard Jr., James Jr. (Regina) of New York, Jason (Danielle), Jeremy Rahming, Darren, Phillip Bethell Jr., Anthony Adderley Jr., Paul Thurston, Robert Jr. (Delores), Ryan (Laverne), Egan and Duran Bethell, Edmund Lewis (Janice), Rodney, Orlando and Ryan Flowers, Andrew Ferguson, Adrian McPhee (Kiki), Alex Major, Julian Williams and Kevin Farrington Jr., Steven Farrington, Michael, Trevor and Troy Laing, and Terrell Rolle; Nieces: Nathanria (Antonio) Williams, Judith Rahming of Houston, TX, Jillian (George) Pinder, Audra Bethell, Simone (Paul) Longley, Kristy Johnson, Phillippa Bethell, Lakeisha (Insworth) Wilson, Kaliah Sutherland, Cicely (Jared) Whyms of Canada, Deborah (Wendal) Carey, Velda (Perry) Clarke, Mercia (Kirkwood) Deal, Faith (Jermaine) McKenzie, Natasha (Washington) Gordon, Shamica (Omar) Wedderburn, Abigail Williams, and Dorcas Thurston, Mary Flowers, Yvette Sturrup (Leon) of Augusta, GA, Roquel Brown (Dwayne) and Prescola (Tyrone) Curry of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Ashara (Herman) Mitchell, Anishka Farrington of Kennesaw, Georgia, Kevina Farrington of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Miesha Laing and Antoinette Arnette; A host of Grand-Nieces and Nephews; Cousins: Learmon Seymour and Family, Sandra Stewart and Family, Daphne Nixon and Family, Marietta Ferguson and Family, Howard Hepburn and Family, Tanya Major and Family, Family of the late Phillip Gibson, Family of the late Valencia Nottage, Veronica Clarke, Paulette Smith, Paul Clarke, Michelle McCoy; Other relatives and friends including: Mr. & Mrs. Denny Deveaux and Family, Mrs. Vera Rolle and Family, Cephas Rolle, Patrick Wilson and the Men under the Dilly Tree, Hilbert Collie, Kenny Rolle, Edsel Strachan, Robert Elliott, Phil and Lana Cooper, Hayden Blackman, Charlie Bethel, Sunny “Jiggy” Haven, John Johnson, Charles and Diane Rolle, Ricardo Thompson, Reverend Kendall Mackey, Jerome Mackey, Vince Miller, Ann Lightbourne, Jemma Smith, Mike Smith, Herbert Cash and Family, Vernice Francis and Family, Judy Knowles and Family, Faith Pennerman and Family, Blanche Neely and Family, The Mackey Family, Family of the late Andrea Knowles, Ishmael and Tekeelia Curtis, Kimberley Bodie and Family, Michael and Tamara Wring and Family, Amanah Scoon-Thrasher and Family, Phillip and Jantzen Strachan, Tiffany McCartney, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth McCartney and Family, Karen McCartney, Bridgette Curtis and Family, The Family of the Late Leon Caleb Reckley, Rosetta Walker and Family, Naomi Dean, Theresa Wright, Donna Strachan and Family, Emma Roberts and Family, and Family, Delarie Hutchinson and Family, Shammie Grant and Family, Lester Strachan and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Turnquest, The Bowleg Family, The Mussaenda Avenue Community, The entire Garden Hills Community, The Batelco Family, Fort Fincastle and Masons Addition Family, Pamela & Patricia Rolle, Nurse Annique Burrows, Nurse Shatera Prosper, Nurse Rahming, Nurse Swaby, the doctors and nurses at PMH Medical Surgical 2, Reverend Trajean Jadorette and Family, Bishop Simeon Hall and Minister Linda Hall and Family, The St. Agnes Anglican Church Family, The New Covenant Baptist Church Family, Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Taylor, Basil “The Kid” Sands, The Children of the Late Elaine Sands of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Jamaine Dorsett and Family, Reverend James Rahming, Bishop Leslie and Lady Agnes Woodside, Bishop Raymond Hudson, Rayfield and Barbara Valentine, Cynthia Williams-Howard and Family, Robert Hicks and Family.

Please note that if we inadvertently forgot your name, it was not intentional. Our beloved Dee was cherished by so many family and friends that a few of your names may have escaped us. We know that he loved each and every one of you unconditionally and we thank you for your support, love and prayers during this time.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 1st September, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 2nd September from 10:00 a.m. until service time.