Funeral Announcement

John Soney Russell, age 65 years, a resident of Fire Road, Lowe Sound, North Andros, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Lowe Sound, North Andros. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Glendon E. Rolle and Rev. Ifill Russell, assisted by Rev. Vanda P. Rahming and other Ministers of The Gospel. Interment will follow in Lowe Sound Public Cemetery, North Andros.

He was predeceased by his parents: John Henry Sr. and Mary Russell, sister: Deacon Lovely Rahming; brother: Clement Russell

Precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of his loving wife: Daisy Russell; Children: Anastacia (Anderlin), Deangelo, Jonathan and Janique Russell, Deanda Walkes, Elisha Smith and Rosemary Adderley; Grandchildren: Janea Rolle and Kaleb and Deangelo Russell Jr.; Godchild: Levanna Barr; Siblings: Helena Adderley, Melverne (Joseph) Mullings, Paula Russell, Margaret (Shervin) James, Rev. Lundy Sr (Sherill) and Henry Russell, Basil Bowleg, Evon Miah, Maxine Ramsey and Bettyann Turner; Aunts and Uncles: Maxine Wells, Almeda Deleveaux, Rose and Mertis Major, George and James Wells; Niece and Nephews: Reverend Vanda and Laverne Rahming, Vanria (Eddins) Taylor, Mechela McCartney, Deatrice Adderley-Tucker, Malcolm (Melissa) and Leading Mechanic Kareem Rolle RBDF, Paige Evans, Lathera Mott, Lundia, Larissa, Marine Seamen Lundy Russell Jr. RBDF, Margaret Thatcher, and Alfredo Khadafi Russell, Prince (Jessica) Meyers, Senior Lieutenant Elizabeth (Senior Lieutenant Elwood) Simms RBDF, Jerry, Emile, and Daniel Miah, Sophia (Milen) Milanov, Attorney-at-Law Samantha Miah, Petty Officer Omara Miah, Sheneka (Leonard) Minnis, Craig Laing, Demetrius Major, and Samuel Taylor; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Christopher Bowleg, Tabitha Smith, Vackane Evans, Farieba Rolle, Ke’shia Gaitor, Renaj Mackey, Kevin, Latario, Michael, Jade, Byron and Brent McCartney, Tatiana Tucker, Edwin and Tayshaun Taylor, Asia, Amari and Grace Rolle, Rashae` Bain, Kemya Novella, Kyilynn and Kippling (III) Thompson, Ganderia Gonzales, John Senatus, Mckenson Ducasse, Andrew Russell , Tamara, Nicholas, Prince Jr. Myers, Kobey, Kovan, Matthias, Morgan and Myla Simms, David Maynard, Justice and Patrick Johnson Jr, Stilian and Yoan Milanov, Omiria, Omara Jr, Tamir, Tatum, Tanisha, Evonia, Evonique, Evon Jr, Evoneisha and Devon Miah, Gabrielle and Lebron Minnis, Beniqua Ramsey; Great Grand Nieces and Nephews: Vanika Evans, Omari Oliver, and Reya McCartney

Other Relatives & Friends including: The family of The Late James, Samuel and Prudence Miller, Alice, Rev. Hartman & Craven Russell, Julia Russell, Eliza Griffin, Rev. Claretta Campbell, Albert, Prescola and Ettamae Russell, Obediah Rolle, The Family of Allan Russell Sr., Florence Rolle, Zelma Campbell, Dorrie Oliver, Rose Roberts, Francine Russell and Family, Pearl and Claranell Russell, Loretta Phillips, Neville Dean, Lenamae Griffin, Rev. Ifil (Larissa) Russell, Evelyn Griffin, Sidney Campbell, Wallia (Dr. Minur) Rashad, Marilyn (George) Pratt, Helena and Rebecca Moss, Algerine Russell, Cassandra Hanna, Movina Forbes and Helen Russell, Errol (Irene), Duke ( Rev. Sabrina), Preston Sr. (Bridgette), Olgan, Edwin, Samuel, Ministerial Servant Brother Donald (Kendria), Min. Henson (Deaconess Patricia), Alexander Miller, Stanford Johnson and Dec. Mitchell & Rev. Maud Johnson, Cassandra Fowler-Russell, Adrianna and Merton Thompson, Theodore and Eddina (Rose) Taylor, Lucinda Colebrooke, Bernard Griffin, Rev. John E. Newton, The Mullings, Pastor Glendon Rolle, Stanley Woodside, Billy Evans Sr., Frederick and Algernon Rolle, Oral Evans, Brad Johnson, Junior Knowles, Braidman and Asalee Evans, Stephen Evans and Ken Lafleur, Darren (Linda) Evans, Samuel (Melony) Colebrooke, Panchetta Evans, Russell, Clyde Dawkins, Wellington (Barbarann) Campbell, McGreg (Alexandra) Russell, The Family of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Mizpah Baptist Church, Zion Yamacraw Baptist Church, Management and Staff of Princess Margaret Hospital, Community of Lowe Sound, Nicholls Town and the entire Andros, Bahamas, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, May 19th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday from 10am until service time.