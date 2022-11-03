Funeral Service for the late John Stafford Rahming 80 years of Hibiscus Way, Palm Tree Estates, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at Evangelistic Temple, Collins Avenue. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Vaughan Cash assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

John was preceded in death by his Son: Randy; Brothers: Peter and Clifford Rahming, and Leroy Armbrister; Sisters: Rose Maycock and Hannah Grant.

Left to celebrate his life and mourn his passing are, Wife: Vivian Rahming; Children: Paula Clarke, Patricia (Marie), Dwight, Stephanie, Richard, and Latonya Rahming; Grandchildren: Petra & Patricia Smith, Randy Jr, Shariffe, Dwight Jr, Destinique, D’zaria, and Karsen Rahming, Karrington & Kaden Bain; Daughter-in-law: Kofi Rahming; Adopted Son: Supt. Anthony Curtis (Cindy); Brothers: Wilfred Rahming, Christopher, Sterling, and Basil Moss; Sisters: Laura Williams and Loletha Gaitor; Brothers-in-law: James Williams, Wayne Gaitor, Bertram (pre-deceased), Ernest, Jack, Peter and Lynden Davis, Marlon Roker, Johnny Saunders and Rodney Stuart; Sisters-in-law: Cynthia Armbrister, Perl Rahming, Linda, Barbara & Pamela Moss, Judith Roker, Laverne Saunders, Anya, Shelly, Carol and Emily Davis, Charlene Stuart; Aunt: Rev. Alice Ferguson – Freeport, Grand Bahama; Uncle: Rev. Benjamin Ferguson – Freeport, Grand Bahama; Numerous Nieces and Nephews including: Leroy, Herman, Patrick (Tony), Audley,Lynden,Dereo, Richmond and Mark Maycock, Euricka Rolle, Christine Heastie and Joy Dean, Judd, Kera, Jenson & Jocklano Williams, Thomas Jr. & Zorrah Grant, Valencia, Vernita & Valentino Moss, Christopher Jr., Deangelo, Nicara, Lynden, Kevin, Joy, Candia, Keyshawn, Alicia, Latrell, Brittany & Mya Moss, Matthew & Wayne Gaitor, Myrtle Stubbs, Sharon Farrington, Rosalee Dean, Genesta Bethel, Bridgette Armbrister, Joan, Karen, Paulette, Deborah,Jean (Danny) Ferguson, Tammy, Clifford Jr. (Robin), Peter (Rochelle), Bernard “BH” Hanna, Patrice, Peter Jr. Preston, Terrence, Andrew and Ricardo McPhee, Inga Rahming, Sharon Thompson, Latoya Marshall, Children of Cornelius Stubbs, Children of Reuben Stubbs, Children of Bertram Rahming & Family, Family of Ruth Rahming, EdmundStubbs and Family, Children of Janet Stubbs, Children of Monet Stubbs Paul & Family, Louise Rahming Pople & Family, Hester Rahming & Family, Children of Ruth Rahming, Nadia Johnson, Asta Mackey, Angelica and Neva Roker,Petrez, Jackie, Jawayne, Eumeka, Anthon, Trono and Lavell Davis, Jarvis, Jay, Javaro Saunders, Earnestine and Jeremy Davis, Allea Brown, Antonia Laing, Albertha Rahming Turnquest & Family; Other Relatives & Special Friends: Jenniemae Collie, The Family of the Late Barbara Ferguson, Yvette & Audley Dean & Family, Christopher Collie & Family, Marva McKenzie, The Red Door Crew, Lanford Cox, Merle Smith and Children,Irene, Deborah, Sharon Beard of North Carolina, Batrice Lozowy of Abu Dhabi, Logan Jr and Jason Decosta, Betty Clarke (New York), Francianna Grant (Freeport), Mary Arnett, Laura Roberts & Family, Michelle Knowles and Family, Michelle Pickstock, Cynthia Mother Pratt & Family, The Sixth (6th) Street the Grove Community, Hibiscus Way Palm Tree Estates & Garden Hills Estates #1 Community, Bertha Dean & Family, Stephen Curtis & Family, Audrey Dean & Family, Oral & Deloris Newbold & Family, Keith & Family (Hibiscus Way) Paul & Willamae Petty & Family, Matthew “Goffy” Johnson, Marco Roberts & Family, Sophia Moss & Aleia Collymore, Tamara Fitzgerald & Family, Eugenia Brown & Family, Charlie Burns & Family, Sue Johnson & Family, Brian & Ellen Serville & Family, Deborah Foulkes & Family, and Esther Smith & Family, Karin Curry & Family, Shoniqua Ferguson & Family, Esther Thompson & Family, Lavern Wilson & Family, Terrence & Eileen Steele & Family, Rexwell & Lydia Minnis & Family, Sabrina Usher & Family, Melanie Moxey & Family, Shannon Dean & Family, Athon Rolle & Family, Hon. Myles Laroda, MP. Pinewood Constituency, Hon Mario Bowleg, MP, Garden Hills Constituency, Hon. Shanendon E. Cartwright Deputy Leader FNM & MP St. Barnabas Constituency, The Bahamas Public Parks & Public Beaches Authority Staff, Kevin, Sophia, Danavier & Gerri Fisher & Family, Arnold (Melanie) Davis, Vernice Smith, Sterling Charlton, Montrea Brown, Clyde Fox, Addis Huyler, Jessica Martin, Estella Zonicle and Family, Michelle & Desmond Sands, The Family of the late Hazel Carey, Rev. Dr. Vaughan & Wendy Cash, Rev. Dave and Donna Cash, Rev. Braddick and Briquelle Cleare, Rev. Keno and Kikiya Smith and the Evangelistic Temple Family, Pastor Anthony J. Carroll & Antioch Native Baptist Church Family, Pastor Rickeno Moncur & The Word of Life Church Family, Father John Johnson Gregory Town, Pastor Kory & Apostle Yolanda Stithe & The Father House, Baltimore, Maryland USA, Lisa Austin,Men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporate, Atlantis Casino Staff, Sherry Benjamin, Sharon Martin, Therez McKenzie, Fred & Jackie Cooper (Freeport); And many more Relatives & Friends too Numerous to Mention;

Special thanks to: Dr. Nickolas Deal-Laroda (Internal Med Associates), Doctors Hospital IMCU Ward-room #’s 38 & 39 & ICU Nurses, Dr. Nevilina Munnings-Thompson (Internal Med Associates), Dr. Gemma Rolle (Bahamas Digestive Health & Wellness), Dr. Wesley Francis (Cancer Surgery Bahamas), Dr. Charles Rahming Nassau Neurological & Neurodiagnostic Centre, Princess Margaret Hospital Private Surgical, especially the attending nurses for Room 6 and Physicians Alliance Ltd., Danielle Dean, Ricky Knowles & The Voices and Kevin Richardson.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday November 4th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday November 5th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.