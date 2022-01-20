Obituaries

Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. JOHN VALENTINE BETHEL, age 52 years of #1 Chillingsworth Court, Freeport, Grand Bahama died at the Rand Memorial Hospital, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Sunday, December 5th, 2021.

He was predeceased by his Parents: Melvise and Edward Bethel and Sister: Paulette Bethel.

He is survived by his Son: Enrique Bethel; Sisters: Leann Bain (Holston), Sherry Bethel (Andrew), Jennifer Williams (Kendal), Sheena Duncombe, Denise Adderley (Glen), Marion Bethel, Charmaine Cornish (Clyde) and Terry Bethel; Brothers: Edward Bethel (Arlene), Donald Bethel (Renee), Preston Bethel, Collin Cornell Ingraham, and Garnet Bethel; Uncles: Kirk Russell, Wheatly Russell and Lawrence Russell; numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

The Bethel Family acknowledges all expressions of condolences and love over the demise of their beloved John, however there was no viewing and a private ceremony was held.                         May his soul rest in peace.

