Funeral service for the late John William Styles, aged 83, of Nassau East Blvd., will be held at 2.00 p.m. on Friday, 14th October 2022 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. The Venerable Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, assisted by other members of the clergy, will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Church Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Left to cherish his memories are his children: Kevin,Tonya, Trevor and Shona, Kira and Michael, Kareema and Javier; grandchildren: Jade, Jahda, Selena, Jereana, Kaelin, Halle, Mikenze, Brielle, Breon; sisters: Sheila Beneby; brother: Lawrenze Forbes, Leslie Ryan, uncles: Zenas Mackey, Abner Mackey (New York); aunts: Shirley Johnson, Rose Mackey, Vernita Mackey; nieces and nephews: Jewitt, Lakeisha, Larissa, Sherry and Mario, Derek, Anthony, Kwame, Kwesi and Taneil, Keva, Kevin, Stacey and Durard, Nicole, Devon and Zakarriyya, Baron and Angel, Sean and Melissa, Charmala; and a host of other family, friends and clients including: Sherrine Archer Styles, Dr. Ian Archer and Family, Herbert Styles and Family, The Styles Family, Letitia Rolle Smith, Sybil Archer, John Archer and Family, Paulette Campbell and Family, Pamela Roberson and Family, Antoinette Hamilton and Family, Samuel Archer and Family, Justice Guillamina Archer-Minns and Family, The McPhee Family, Sir Franklyn Wilson and Family, Edith Powell and Family, Wilma K. J. Marshall, Don Major, Vernon Lopez, Mr & Mrs. Issac Lightbourne, Hon. K. Neville Adderley and Family, Bill Simmons & Family, The Rahming Family, Wilshire Bethel and Family, Alfred Delancey and Family, Henry Dean and Family, Vernon Wilkinson, Sonia Dames, Florida Young, Pat Bowe, Sarah Collie, James Campbell, Garfield McPhee, Deanza ‘Sonny’ Cox, Patrice McDonald, Annette Kelly-Woods, Anthony Johnson (K9), Dale Evans, Quentin Ellis, Agatha King and the Ministry of Works, Debra Brown, Betty K Agency, Kevin Ryan, Rebecca McKinney and the St. John’s College Family, Royal Bank Bahamas Limited (East Hill Street), Club Land’Or, Elevinton Dean and Valdez Bodie – (Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre), Ministry of Health, Michelle Tynes, Prince Hall Royal Eagle #1, The Progessive Liberal Party, All Souls Chapel (St. Agnes 10:30am), The Ven. Archdeacon Keith Cartwright and St. Agnes Church, Elizabeth Estates Clinic & Staff – Dr. Strachan Bowleg, Dr. Deveaux, RN T. Newton, RN L. Seymour, GN O. Davis, The Gerontology Clinic.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44 Nassau Street, on Thursday, 13th October 2022, from 11.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.. There will be no viewing at the church.