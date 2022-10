John William Styles aged 83 of Nassau East Blvd, died at his residence on Monday, October 3rd, 2022.

He is survived by his Daughters: Tonya Styles, Kira Coleby, and Kareema Bowe; Sons: Trevor and Kevin Styles; and a host of other relatives and friends including: Sherrine Archer-Styles.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.