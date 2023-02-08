Obituaries

John Winston Marshall

DEATH NOTICE

John Winston Marshall age 57 years of #2 Rose Lane off Mackey Street and formerly of Exuma died at Doctors Hospital on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Shirley Marshall; sisters: Juanita Laverne McKenzie, Patricia Munroe, Delglicia Smith & Sandra Marshall; brother: Livingston S.  Marshall; twelve nieces & nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

