Less than a minute

0 Less than a minute

Jonathan “Baby John” Miller, 56 yrs., a resident of Bougainvillea Blvd., South Beach, died at PMH on Thursday, September 13, 2023.

He is survived by his mother: Thelma Albertha Miller; 2 sisters: Sheila Major & Natasha Miller-Strachan; 1 brother: Stephen Miller; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.