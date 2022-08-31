Jones named to all-defensive second team

Bahamian women’s professional basketball player Jonquel ‘JJ’ Jones experienced a drop-off in play this season, but still she is among the league’s top defenders as revealed by the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) on Tuesday.

Jones finished in a tie for fifth in voting for the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for 2022 and was named to the league’s all-defensive second team. A nationwide panel of 56 sportswriters and broadcasters submitted votes for the defensive awards, and the results were released on Tuesday.

The Bahamian is still one of the more aggressive protectors of the paint in the WNBA. Standing 6’6” tall, Jones is an intimidating force down low on the defensive side, and her acute basketball acumen and game and situational awareness enables her to challenge shots and protect the rim without committing fouls.

The 28-year-old post player from Freeport, Grand Bahama, finished tied for third in rebounding this year (8.6 per game) and was once again top 10 in the league in blocks at 1.2 per game. She also averaged 1.1 steals per game – just off her career high of 1.3.

Last year, the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) was third in defensive player of the year voting and was named as a member of the WNBA All-Defensive First Team for the second time in her career. Last year, she led the league in rebounding at 11.2 per game and was 10th in blocks.

She is still the reigning MVP, a two-time WNBA All-Defensive First Team selection, a three-time WNBA Rebounds Champion, and a former WNBA Blocks Champion (2019).

Despite a drop-off in production from her MVP performance to this year, Jones remains a consistent threat offensively and one of the league’s most feared defenders.

She was named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team along with her teammate Alyssa Thomas, who was second in defensive player of the year voting. They were joined on the team by Ezi Magbegor and Gabby Williams of the Seattle Storm and Brittney Sykes of the Los Angeles Sparks.

The first team consisted of A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, Breanna Stewart of the Storm, Sylvia Fowles in her swan song year for the Minnesota Lynx and Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins of the Washington Mystics.

Wilson was voted as the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for 2022, holding off Thomas and Stewart.

Statistically, the 2022 season has not been among her better seasons for Jones. A year after leading the league in rebounding for the third time in her career and finishing fourth in scoring, Jones had her playing time reduced by more than five minutes per game, and in so doing, her numbers went down.

In her MVP year of 2021, Jones averaged 19.4 points – fourth-best in the league – on 51.5 percent shooting from the field. As mentioned, she had a league-leading 11.2 rebounds per game and came close to career high numbers in blocks and steals. She also shot 36.2 percent from three-point territory. Jones was also second in the league in player efficiency rating (PER) at 25.4 – a benchmark statistic comparing the overall value of players in points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, turnovers, and shot attempts. In theory, efficiency accounts for both a player’s offensive and defensive contributions.

Any PER over the low twenties is considered exceptional.

This season, Jones averaged 14.6 points per game on 51.3 percent shooting from the field. She added 8.6 boards per game, and overall, had a PER of 18.9.

Jones and the Connecticut Sun take on the defending champions Chicago Sky in Game Two of their best-of-five semifinal series at 8 p.m. at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, tonight. The Sun lead that series one game to none.