Jones notches double-double in a victory

Bahamian women’s professional basketball player Jonquel ‘JJ’ Jones returned to compete for the UMMC Ekaterinburg Foxes this past weekend and they came away with a 13th straight league victory to remain prefect in their 2021-2022 Russia Premier League season. Jones and the Foxes easily took care of Peresvet SFedU Rostov-Don, 92-43, at the Rostov-on-Don Palace of Sports in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Sunday.

Less than a week after celebrating her 28th birthday, Jones scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds in 30 minutes on the floor. The center was hard to contain as she finished 7-for-10 from the field including 1-for-3 from three-point territory. She was a monster on the glass pulling down 14 defensive rebounds and three offensive boards. She went 3-for-5 from the free-throw line and posted two assists. Defensively, Jones turned back three shots.

Rostov-Don got off to a good start when they made the first basket of the game which was a three-pointer. They led 5-2 just 48 seconds into the game. Ally Quigley made a layup on an assist from Jones with just over six minutes left in the first quarter. That sparked an 11-2 scoring run by the Foxes and they never trailed again.

Jones ended the first quarter on a layup that put her team up 28-16. They were in the driver’s seat of the game the rest of the way. Jones got her first two points on two made free-throws less than two minutes into the game. Her first made field goal came with under a minute left in the first quarter.

The second quarter was all UMMC as they dominated the home team, holding them to just nine points in the quarter. UMMC’s offense was on full display as they poured in 30 points to take a 60-25 lead at the half.

Jones and her team took it easy in the second half offensively but defensively still made it tough for Rostov-Don who scored just six points in the fourth quarter.

Emma Meeseman was the high scorer for the game and UMMC with 20 points. Rostov-Don was led by Ekaterina Gunchenko who finished with 11 points.

Rostov-Don’s defense had no answer for UMMC as they shot 57.6 percent from the field. Rostov-Don was held to just 25 percent from the field. UMMC outrebounded their opponents, 43-37. They also enjoyed moving the ball around as they came away with 30 assists on 38 made field goals. Rostov-Don finished the game with just 12 assists.

The reigning Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) Most Valuable Player (MVP) is expected to be back on the court today when UMMC play in the EuroLeague Women competition. They will head to Kralovka Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, to play against ZVVZ USK Praha at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. UMMC has been perfect in that competition with 10 straight wins.

They will then head back home for a Premier League matchup against Dynamo Moscow. That game starts at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, January 16 at Verkhnyaya Pyshma in Yekaterinburg, Russia.