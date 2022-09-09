Jones, Sun headed to WNBA Finals

Bahamian Jonquel ‘JJ’ Jones and the Connecticut Sun played as strong of a fourth quarter as they have played all season, and it came at exactly the right time, as it led them into the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals for the fourth time in franchise history in stunning fashion.

The Sun turned back the defending champions Chicago Sky, 72-63, in the Sky’s own building, the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The Sun were spectacular in the fourth quarter, particularly defensively, limiting the Sky to just five points in that frame, and they ended the game on a killer 18-0 scoring run to finish off the game and win the series three games to two. The Sky missed their last eight shots and were outscored 24-5 in the fourth.

It was sweet redemption for the Sun as the Sky defeated them in the WNBA semifinals a season ago, three games to one, and also swept them in the regular season this year, four games to none. At the beginning of the fourth, it looked like the Sun would suffer heartbreak again, as they trailed by 10, 58-48. The Sun were down by as much as 11 in the fourth, and even midway through the final quarter they were still down by nine, 63-54, after a running layup by last year’s WNBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kahleah Copper.

That shot by Copper with 4:46 remaining in the game would be the last time the Sky scored.

DeWanna Bonner had seven points in that game-winning run, including going 5-for-5 from the free throw line. In fact, the Sun were perfect on the night from the charity stripe, going 16-for-16 – a major reason why they were able to shock the defending champs on their home court.

Jones, the 6’6”, 215-pound starting center for the Sun from Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama, certainly made her contribution in that jaw-dropping run at the end of the game, converting a key three-point play to give her team their first lead since the second quarter. They went up 66-63 on that play with two minutes exactly left on the clock and they never looked back.

A pull-up jump shot from Courtney Williams and four free shots from Bonner sealed the deal for the Sun. They now move on to face newly named league MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals, with both teams looking for their first WNBA title.

The best-of-five championship series gets started on Sunday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Game One is set for a 3 p.m. start, and will be broadcasted on the ABC Network. After playing the first two games of the series on the road, Jones and the Sun will head home to Uncasville, Connecticut, for Game Three, and if necessary, Game Four. If necessary, Game Five will be back in Vegas.

As for the game last night, Sun leaders Jones and Bonner stepped up when their team needed them the most. They had 15 points apiece. Jones, the 2021 league MVP, added 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Bonner had nine rebounds and five assists.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Sun. Point guard Natisha Hiedeman had 14 points and four assists, and Alyssa Thomas and Williams contributed 12 apiece. Thomas fell two assists short of a triple-double as she added 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Williams contributed six rebounds and five assists.

Each of the Sun’s starters played over 30 minutes on the floor.

Copper had a strong game for the Sky, finishing with a game-high 22 points. Emma Meesseman added 14 points and six rebounds and point guard Courtney Vandersloot dropped in 12 points. Candace Parker was held to just seven.

It was a game of runs as the Sun got out to hot start in the opening quarter, but fell apart in the second. The Sky took control in the third quarter and the Sun came storming back in the fourth.

The Sun led by as much as nine points in the opening quarter and 24-16 after one. The Sky came back to tie the game at 40 at the half. A bad start in the third quarter put the Sun in a hole and they ended up trailing 58-48 heading into the fourth and final period.

Midway through the fourth, the game appeared all but over, but Jones and company gave one last ditch effort and it paid off for them in the winner-take-all game.

The Sun made 45.8 percent of their shots, going 27-for-59 from the field, while the Sky shot just 34.3 percent, knocking down just 24 of 70 shots. The Sky took a whopping 25 three-point shots, but made just eight of them. The Sun finished 2-for-8 from distance. The Sun outrebounded the Sky, 43-28, and dished out 25 assists compared to 18 for the Sky to kind of make up for their 23 turnovers, The Sky had just 13 turnovers.

Now, the Sun find themselves in the WNBA Finals for the second time in the last four years.

The last time Jones and the Sun advanced to the finals, they fell one game short of winning the title, losing three games to two to the Washington Mystics in 2019.

It is expected to be an exciting series between Jones and the No. 3 seeded Sun and Wilson and the top-seeded Aces. It’s also a battle between the last two MVPs in the WNBA – Jones in 2021 and Wilson this year. The last time these two teams met in the playoffs, the Aces turned back the Sun three games to two in the WNBA semifinals in 2020.

The Aces won the season series two games to one and finished one game ahead of the Sun in the standings this year. The Aces finished with a 26-10 win/loss record while the Sun finished up at 25-11.

Throw those records out the window. Now, they meet for all the marbles.