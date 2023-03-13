Jones, Taylor steal the show at NCAA Indoors

Collegians Terrence Jones and Charisma Taylor highlighted the performances of Bahamian athletes at the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this past weekend.

Jones was phenomenal on the track, winning the national title in the 60 meters (m) dash. Taylor was brilliant, taking part in three events and reaching the final in each – the long and triple jump, and the 60m hurdles. In the end, she won silver in the triple jump with a national indoor record and qualified for the World Athletics Outdoor Championships. She then won the bronze in the 60m hurdles and finished fifth in the long jump.

Jones was a force in the short sprint race as he powered his way to the finish that race in 6.46 seconds to become the Texas Tech Red Raiders’ first NCAA champion in that event. He came into the final with the third-fastest time out of the preliminaries – 6.54 seconds. The sophomore’s time in the final ties the time that he ran back in February, which still has him listed at number two in the world this season. It was also just off the meet and collegiate record of 6.45 that he shares with two others.

Bahamian Terrence Jones won the gold medal in the men’s 60m at the 2023 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships, at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, this past weekend.

It was a great start for Jones as he got out the blocks smooth. He then started to pick up speed to power through to the finish line. The University of Kentucky Wildcats’ Jordan Anthony was second when he posted a time of 6.54 seconds. The University of Florida Gators’ PJ Austin finished third, posting a time of 6.56 seconds.

Also running for the Red Raiders was Bahamian Antoine Andrews who made it to the final of the men’s 60m hurdles. The freshman was able to finish sixth in that final, clocking 7.73 seconds. He hit a few hurdles before making it to the finish line. Winning that race was the Clemson Tigers’ Giano Roberts who clocked 7.55 seconds.

The Red Raiders amassed 29 points to place fifth in the men’s point standings with both Bahamians contributing to the total. They both received All-America honors.

Taylor was in form for the University of Tennessee Volunteers as she scored 18 of her school’s 24 points. They finished seventh overall. The graduate student was in a very competitive triple jump field with 13 of the 16 jumpers finished with personal best performances. In the end, Taylor shattered her own national indoor record twice. On her first jump, she leaped 14.61m (47’ 11-1/4”) to break the national record of 14.04m (46’ 0-3/4”) that she set at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina, earlier this year.

On her second leap, she recorded a new personal best of 14.88m (48’ 10”). The qualifying mark for the World Athletics Outdoor Championships this summer is 14.52m (47’ 7-3/4”). Winning that event with a meet and collegiate record was the Florida Gators’ Jasmine Moore. She leaped 15.12m (49’ 7-1/4”). Finishing third was the University of Texas Longhorns’ Ackelia Smith who posted a jump of 14.29m (46’ 10-3/4”).

Taylor had to take a break from the triple jump and get ready for the 60m hurdles final. Taylor blazed the track for a bronze medal with a time in 7.93 seconds and then headed back to continue her triple jump series. The University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ Ackera Nugent won that race with a time of 7.73 seconds. The Wildcats’ Masai Russell was second as she tied her personal best of 7.75 seconds.

In the long jump, Taylor was joined by fellow Bahamian Anthaya Charlton who was in action for the Wildcats. Taylor finished fifth when she posted a personal best of 6.64m (21’ 9-1/2”). Charlton finished 10th overall. Her first jump of 6.28m (20’ 7-1/4”) was her best overall leap. Moore also won that event, recording a personal best, college best and a meet record of 7.03m (23’ 3/4”).

Shaun Miller Jr. was in action for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the high jump event. Miller was tied for 11th, clearing the bar at 2.15m (7’ 0-1/2”). The University of South Florida Bulls’ Romaine Beckford won that event after he jumped a height of 2.24m (7’ 4-1/4”).

Wanya McCoy’s 46.07 seconds run in the 400m prelims was not enough to send him through to the final. The Clemson University Tigers’ freshman had the 14th fastest time. The University of Georgia Bulldog’s Elija Godwin won in the final with a personal best and championships record of 44.75 seconds.

McCoy then ran the 4x400m for the Tigers. He ran the first leg, turning in a split of 46.01 seconds. The team of McCoy, Tarees Rhoden, Cameron Rose and Aman Thornton clocked 3:05.20. They finished ninth overall.

For a second consecutive year, Denisha Cartwright won the 60m hurdles national title at the NCAA Division II (DII) Indoor Track and Field Championships. The Minnesota State Mavericks senior clocked a time of 8.11 seconds at the championships inside the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Placing second was the Missouri Southern State University Lions’ Kiara Smith with a time of 8.21 seconds. Esther Conde-Turpin, representing the Azusa Pacific University Cougars, clocked 8.27 seconds to finish third.

Cartwright settled for third in the 60m dash with a time of 7.31 seconds. Her teammate Makayla Jackson tied the meet record, winning the race with a time of 7.20 seconds. The California University of Pennsylvania Warriors’ Divonne Franklin was second when she stopped the clock at 7.27 seconds.

The senior added another bronze medal when she crossed the finish line in 23.38 seconds in the women’s 200m. The race was won by the Lenoir-Rhyne University Bears’ Alexis Brown in a new NCAA DII record of 23.26 seconds. Placing second was the Cal Poly Pomona University Broncos’ Ayana Fields who ran 23.36 seconds.

The Mavericks missed out on repeating as NCAA DII women’s champions by one point as they scored 51 points. Adams State University won this year’s edition with 52 points.

The outdoor season is up next for collegiate track and field athletes.