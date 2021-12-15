Jones, UMMC remain perfect in EuroLeague Women action

Through nine games, Bahamian women’s professional basketball player Jonquel “JJ” Jones and her Russian ball club, the UMMC Ekaterinburg Foxes, remain perfect in EuroLeague Women competition in FIBA (International Basketball Federation) basketball. They took down Umana Reyer Venezia, 74-67, at the Palasport Taliercio in Vence, Italy, yesterday.

Jones finished with six points and seven rebounds in just over 19 minutes on the floor. She went 2-for-6 from the field and was a perfect 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

Leading the way for her Foxes was Emma Meesseman who finished with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field.

Reyer got the game underway with a made three-point shot – their only lead of the quarter. The Foxes showed unity and cohesiveness, going on a 12-0 scoring run to take a 12-3 lead at the 4:31 mark of the first quarter. Meesseman ended the run with two free throws. Jones subbed into the game with 3:57 left in the quarter.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP) got on the scoreboard after sinking two free throws to put her team up 17-11 with 44 seconds left in the first quarter.

After missing her first layup attempt with 18 seconds left in the first quarter, Jones got the rebound and was able to put back a layup for her first made field goal of the game. That came with 14 seconds left in the quarter, putting her team up 19-12.

Ryer made a comeback, using a 7-0 run to tie the game at 19 with 8:03 left in the second quarter. It was a tight battle for the remainder of the quarter and the Foxes ended it with a 38-35 lead.

Jones made her final shot of the day 10 seconds into the third quarter to put her team up 40-35. The margin was extended to 47-37 with 7:03 left in the quarter – the Foxes first double-digit lead of the game. After going up by as much as 13 points, the Foxes ended the quarter up 60-52.

The game looked like it was over early in the fourth, but a resilient Reyer team cut the lead down to just four points, 64-60, with a little under seven minutes left in the game. The Foxes extended the margin to an eight-point lead with 5:38 left in the game, 70-62. From there, they played some strong defense to remain undefeated at the EuroLeague Women level, primed for a run at a fourth straight EuroLeague title.

Reyer player Yvonne Anderson led all scorers with 20 points in the game.

The Foxes shot 46 percent from the field and held their opponent to 37 percent shooting. They outrebounded Reyer, 48-32.

The 27-year-old Bahamian post player moved up two places at the top of the MVP ladder that was released on Monday. She is averaging 16.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. She is also averaging 1.3 blocks per game.

The Grand Bahamian and her team will go for a 10th straight win on Monday,

December 20 when they play a home game against Basket Lattes Montpellier Agglomération (BLMA) Gazelles at the DIVS Sport Hall in Ekaterinburg, Russia.