Funeral service for the late Joseph David Hepburn aged 77 of Carmichael Road West, will be held on Friday, 24th March 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Bible Church, Collins Avenue. Officiating will be Pastor Rob Elliott. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his beloved Wife of 54 years: Gwendolyn Corin Hepburn; Daughters: Inga Bowleg (Hilton) and Nikeisha Yanke (Kevin); Sons: Pastor McQuaise “Dejay” Hepburn (Antoinette), and Scott Hepburn (Ashley Poitier); Grandchildren: Kristin Bowleg, Joshua and Kyla Hepburn, Nicholaus Yanke, Hilton Bowleg Jr.; Sister: Zelda (Rhinehart) Pearson; Nieces & Nephews: Natalie Miller, Francise Bowe (Christopher), Presley “Danny”, Crispin (Tania) and Clyde Seymour (Murie), Karen Woodside (Garth), Keva Mackey, Charles, Kendal “Funky” (Rev. Emily) and Ian Demeritte, Linda Fitzgerald, Lavern Hanna (Kevin) and Lisa Young (Charles), Leo (Sharon), Lambert, Lynden (Deborah), Lamont (Germaine) and Superintendent Christopher (Mary) Rahming and Sharon Rahming (née Stubbs), Debra Miller (David), Samuel “Aussie” (Domecia), David (Bernadette) and Kevin Hepburn, Phyllis Sullivan, Keno Archer (De’Andrea), Sheldon, Sean, and Shanika Pearson; Grand Nieces & Nephews: Basil Miller Jr., Gianette (Gia) Rolle, Lorca “Buffy” Bowe, Akiri “Jody” Bowe (Ria), Danny “DJ” Seymour (Anora), Crystal, Evanique, Mario and Neil Seymour, Mychal Connolly (Adrian), Monario Seymour (Shaniqua), Leslia, Tyler and Trenton Seymour, Christopher Bowe (Monique), Christal Carrol (Kenyon), Cristin and Cadre Seymour, DeVaugh (Teffany), Garth “GC”(Catherine), Khari (Ashleigh) and Khara Woodside, Trafford “TJ” Hilton, Ariel, Royel, Roytahlia, Royjana, Roykia, LaRoy and K’roy Brown, Stefan, Charrise, Charlton and Carlos Demeritte, Dion Demeritte, Bradia Demeritte-Longley (Lambert), Jamaal (Princess) and Iannah Demeritte, Rukenya Nash, Kemuel, Kemia and Kendrea Demeritte, Tyrone and Enrico Fitzgerald, Enesca Fitzgerald-Smith (Michael), Tyranya Fitzgerald Brown, Mario McKay Sr. (Shantel), Lamarr (Shantell), Leon-Darryl and Lanette Rahming, Laurel Rahming, Lorraine Tamara Munnings, Kevin Andrew Hanna (Glena), Kevval Hanna, Leosha, Lavardo, London and Lavon Rahming, Lambert II, Lamanda and Lakeem Rahming, Lashan, Lanique, Lamont, Latoya, Latrae, Lashae and Leslie Rahming, Lynden II and Lyndrick Rahming, Dr. Lorneka Rahming-Joseph, Sirena Hepburn-Collie, Captain Charles Jr., and Chet Young (Kyra), Leslie and Leia Rahming, Mai Tai (Shaniese), Unoma, Christine and Christopher Rahming II (Enrica), Denia Louis, Darien (Stephanique), Dominique (Meredith) and Denair Miller, Ishmael (Lisa) Hepburn, Seaga (Mylene), Ashley (Caitlyn) and Christian Fox, Meko, Samantha and Semeka Hepburn, Tre Fowler, Anya Hepburn, Dru, Dre and Donovan Hepburn, Shericka, Ramon and Sheldon Pearson Jr., Shawniqueca (Hampton) Russell and Errin Spencer; Cousins: Gwen Reid (Idris), Edmund Strachan (Gloria), Mary Mycklewhyte (Rev. Joseph), Milo Keith Strachan (Cher), Gareth “Gary” Butler and Eula Edwards (Patrick), Japena Strachan, Gloria Bain, Dorothy Taylor, Tisha Curry and Roaney Major, Samuel “Newt” Strachan; Numerous relatives & friends including: Barbara Reckley, Diane Turnquest, Family of the late Courtney Strachan, family of the late Vivian Strachan, family of the late Ricardo Strachan, family of the late Lease Strachan, Elsie Strachan and family, Kendal Butler, Pamela and James Yturbe, Stephanie Dawson, Veronica (Ivan) Burnell, Tanya (Jon) Palmer, Linda, Alexandria and Timothy (Robyn) Scott, Andrea (Wendal) Major, Lana Munnings Basalyga, Cyprianna (Sean) McWeeney, Gale Munnings, Bridgette (Aiken) Barr, Elizabeth (Ansalem) Culmer, Laurel Dorsett Harris, Keith Tabscott, Corey & Clyde Dorsett, Russel Little, Michael (Crystal) Little, Raphael (Wendy) Munnings Sr., Fredrick (Teddy) Munnings Jr., Gregory (Lorraine) Munnings, Sidney (Bettina) and Julian Knowles, Robert (Nicole) Hadland, Vincent (Annastacia), Timothy (Sophia) and Charles (Lathera) Dorsett Jr.; Sisters-In-Law: Mary Dorsett, Valarie Little, Eulie Tomesallo, Delores Scott, Sandra Hadland; Brother-In-Law: Charles Dorsett; and a host of other friends and relatives.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday, 23rd March 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH