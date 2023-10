Less than a minute

Death Notice

For Joseph Emmanuel Kemp Age 85, Of High Rock, Andros, Bahamas Died at his residence on Tuesday September 19th, 2023.

He is Survived by his Son: Donreichus (Don) Kemp, Angelo (Joey) Kemp, Jacques Kemp, Dwight Kemp; Brother: Kevin Kemp & Daniel Kemp and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.