Death Notice

For

Joseph Leonard McPhee, 79

A resident of Hamster Road and formerly of Black Point Exuma. Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 3rd September, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Royclyn McPhee, 3 sons: Derek and Trevor McPhee and Dion Hanna, 2 Daugthers: Maria Adderley and Christine Maitlend, 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 4 brothers: Edward, Claudius, Wellington and Sidney, 3 sisters; Vernie, Linda and Gerthrude. Nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.