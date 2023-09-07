Obituaries

Joseph Leonard McPhee

Death Notice 

For 

Joseph Leonard McPhee, 79

A resident of Hamster Road and formerly of Black Point Exuma. Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 3rd September, 2023. 

He is survived by his Wife: Royclyn McPhee, 3 sons: Derek and Trevor McPhee and Dion Hanna, 2 Daugthers: Maria Adderley and Christine Maitlend, 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 4 brothers: Edward, Claudius, Wellington and Sidney, 3 sisters; Vernie, Linda and Gerthrude. Nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends. 

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date. 

