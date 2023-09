Less than a minute

Death Notice

Joseph Mandrakes Marshall aged 62 of Canon Lane, and formerly of Conch Sound, Andros, died on Friday 8th September, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Marvett Marshall; Sons: Jamainea, Chadrick, Joseph Jr.; Daughters: Stacy and Celina; Mother: Reinadell Marshall; Brothers: Alvin, Nathaniel and John; Sisters: Sonia Charles, Doralee Burrows, Mildred Miller, Grace Strachan and Mary Sargent; Aunt: Adline Fowler and Grandson: Chad Marshall.