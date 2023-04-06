Joseph Nathaniel Adderley aged 67 of Sea Beach Blvd., Delaport, died at his residence on Wednesday, 5th April, 2023.

He is survived by his Life Partner: Faye Russell; Adopted Children: Tanya Russell and Lionel Ingraham; Adopted Grandchild: Shavanté Johnson; Brothers: Kenuth, Anthony, Keith, and Roland Knowles, Peter Russell, and Dwayne Piper; Sisters: Donna Singleton, Esther Mitchell, Gwendolyn Cleare, Valarie Piper, Janice, Nicole & Cathy Minnis, and Eulamae Morley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.