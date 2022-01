For The Late Joseph Wally Age 48 years a resident of The Pitt Road Died on 4th January 2022 at the Princess Margaret Hospital.

He is survived by his 5 Brothers: JohnCash, Emanuel Joseph, Alfred Jean, Francis Jean, Brandon Liberis, 4 Sister: Linda Joseph, Naomie Joseph Forbes, Ruth Thompson,and Daniella Rokerand the Pitt road Family and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements are being Finalize and will be announced at a later date