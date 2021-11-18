Funeral service for Josette Bernadette Pinder, 48 yrs., a resident of Matthew Town, Inagua, will be held at St. Michael’s Methodist Church, Churchill Avenue, on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Dr. Philip Stubbs, Reverend Dr. Stephen E. Thompson. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John f. Kennedy Drive.

Her devoted Husband: Sgt 2067Christopher A. Pinder

Beloved Son: Christineko Pinder

Father: Joseph Black

Brothers: Elvardo and Marvin Black

Aunts: Cynthia Harris, Sybil and Alfreda Allen

Uncles: Nelson Allen, Ephraim Black

Brothers and sisters in law: Kimberley Hunter, Ryan Pinder, Elvira(Amanda) and Ian Sargent, Elvera (Nicky) Pinder and Bert Fox, Latiesha and Minister Dashan Williams.

Uncles and Aunts in law: Charles Rolle, Rev. Stephen Thompson, Ann King, Tootsie and Terrance Hunter, Patricia Pinder, Sylvia and Gregory Bonamy, Marie and Kenneth Andrews, Alington and Paula Hunter, Evangelist Marge, Nena and Juanita Hunter

Nephews and Nieces: Caleb Black, James Darville, Oneisha Rolle & Robed Amichette, Ryesha Pinder, Jabari Scott, Zachary Fox, Zoe Fox, Tenaj Torri Swann and Cynthia Sargent

Grandniece: Robyn Amichette

God-Parents: Angelica Kelly, Alice McPhee, Edward Harris

God-Children: Mariel Bain, Carmelo Cartwright, Jayceon Roker, Kadrin Higgs, Charlisa Morley, Nika Bastian, Shebrika Knowles, and Amarinique Nottage.

Adopted Sisters and Brothers: Desmond Allen, Michelle and Casper Burrows, Vanessa Rolle, Tonya Ferguson, Tarah Lindo, Celece Mullings, Anita Cartwright, Shenneka Reckley.

Spiritual Mother: Pastor Muriel McIntosh

Special Friends: Traneika Armaly, Marion Cartwright, Caroline Pickering, Sheena Johnson, Monica Mortimer,

Numerous Family and Friends: Telcine Gibson, Idell Prichard, Clarice Bain, Dorothy Black, Stephen Cartwright, Administrator Melvin Leary, Dalton Cartwright, Deacon Sherry Williams, Ron and Samantha Charlton, Norma Black, Sarah and Terrance Outten & family, Tabitha Pinder, Pastor Philip Stubbs & Family, Demaris Armbrister and family, Thirza Dean & family, Ethlyn Rowlins & Family, Staff of Administrator’s Office in Inagua, the Staff of the Post Office, Road Traffic, and the Passport offices in Inagua. the communities of Inagua, Mayguana and North Eleuthera, St. Michael’s Methodist Church family, Charles Wesley Methodist Church in Inagua.

May her soul rest in peace and rise in glory.