Funeral service for Joshua Elisha Darling, 80 yrs., a resident of Sea Link Ave., Summer Haven, will be held at United Christian Cathedral, Flamingo Gardens, on Saturday, Aril 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Lester Thurston, assisted by other Ministers of Religion. Cremation follows.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Maxine Darling: children: W/R Sgt 920 Yvette Darling, Charmaine Darling, Lorraine and Donald Adderley, Karen and Trevor Morris, Shantell and Michael Stuart,

Natalie and Gregrory Jenkins, Ranatte and Deon Beneby,

Nathaniel Darling, Richard and Donna Darling, Tyrone and Alsaida Darling, Cleveland and Maria Darling, James and Elaine Rolle

Adopted Daughter: Ella Young



Grandchildren: Yasmen Darling, Nathaniel Darling Jr., Nathan Darling, Natalie Darling, Richard Darling Jr., Rashan Darling, Riche Darling, Dominque Johnson, Donavon And Venique Adderley, Doneka Adderley, Dontavia Adderley, Travis Wilson, Brandon Miller, Trevor Morris Jr., Tiara Morris, Matthew Jenkins, Mataya Jenkins, Tyrone Darling Jr., Nathan Darling, Tyriq Darling, Shiloh Rolle, Makaika Delisser, Lashey Lewis, Michael Stuart Jr.,Justin Stuart, Sommer Stuart, Sequan Pratt, Valentino Archer, James Rolle Jr., Brandon Charles, Shannon Cartwright, Parish Campbell, Terrell T. Null, Keanu J. Lewis, Kevin T. Lewis, Danica and Deshawn Beneby



Great Grand Children: Tra’myla Wilson, Zy’riah Wilson, Keyman Morris, Antonio Timothy, Jami Sands, Berniya Storr, Alaysha Darling, Donniqua Adderley, Aria Adderley, Ciara Farrington, Donte Adderley



Brother: Brian and Iverine Collie-Lewis



Sisters: Mizpah Darling, Rev. Dr. Roslyn L. Astwood and Llewellyn Astwood , Maria Wilson, Bernadette Lewis, Cecile Brown



Nieces: Danique and Shellico Moxey Sr., Tanya Astwood, Ava Brown, Ronique Brown, Percita and Eric Cartwright, Naffeesha and Orville Fuller, Tamika Fox, Caroly and Randy Thompson, Branishka Lewis, Alliyah and Alonzo Austin, Valderine Darling, Velma Darling



Nephews: Reno and Shantell Lewis, Llewellyn Jr. and Lanell Astwood, Laron Astwood, Lamont Astwood, Miquel Brown, Matthew Brown, Sherman Darling, Carlston Aubrey Darling, Lavar Darling, Raymond Wilson, Austin Wilson



Aunt: Maggie Moss



Uncle: Elkiam George Moss



Brothers In Law: Phillip And Ruth Lindsay, Stephen And Lucille Lindsay, Anthony Lindsay, Perry Lindsay



Sisters In Law: Margaret Lindsay, Elvern and Clifford Ross



Cousins: Stephanie Rose, William Rose, Charlene Bethel, Papito Rigby, Terese Rigby, Sherrene Rigby-Branch, Woodrow Moss, Camille Moss, Adrian Moss



Other Relatives and Friends: Lillian Wilson, Irdilyn Brown, Kenneth Rose, Theresa and William Pearce, The Darling Family, Lindsay Family, Kemps Family, Basden Family, Moss Family, Lewis Family, Brenda Ward and Family, The Auto Mall, Autozone, Coco Cola, The Straw Market, Atlantis Hotel, Maria Chisnal And Family, Royal Bahamas Police Force and Reseves, The South Beach Community, The Marina Village Junkanoo Group, The Sweeting and Woodside Family, The Rolles Junkanoo Group.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.