Funeral service for Joyann Fernander Gilbert, 44 yrs., a resident of Island Drive, Pride Estates #3, will be held at New Bethany Baptist Church, Key West Street, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Victor S. Cooper Jr. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her

Husband: Rueben Gilbert Sr.

Sons: Davard Fernander Sr., Robert, Robin and Rudy Gilbert

Mother: Malita Daxon (predeceased)

Father: Austin Fernander

Mother-in-law: Merlene Gilbert

Sisters: Bernadette and Merlann Daxon

Brother: Desmond Daxon

Grandchildren: Davard Jr. and Riley Johnson

Aunts: Shammiel Mackey and Eleanor Hanna

Sisters-in-law: Sheila Mae Gilbert and Margaret Ann Pierre (predeceased), Carolyn Dorsette, Sharon Williams, Vernice Gilbert, Christine Gilbert and Maxneka Daxon

Stepchildren: Valentina Gilbert, Rueben Jr., Rebecca and Rubenique Gilbert

Nieces: Alexis, Judnisher, Desinique, Timbernique and Cristernique Daxon, Shantell Davis, Quetell Rolle, Toniqua and Cristal Smith, Serenity Miller, Sherika Hepburn, Shikena, Keithra and Tyrese Forbes, Calva Saunders, Deandre Gilbert, Sharine Kelly, Leslia Smith and Taleah Gilbert

Grand Nieces: Brenae Daxon, Turia Brown, Anthia Saunders, Klarra Scott, Carsonique and Lakeitha Strachan, Regginique Knowles and Nareka

Nephews: Bernardo Gray, Michael Smith, Desmond Dixon Jr., Darren Gibson (predeceased), Francis Hunt, Lavardo Dorsette, Carson and Elton Strachan, Tario Brown, John Sands, Kirkland and Clarence Sr. & Jr., Dion Cole, Kazim Wood and Anthony Saunders Jr. and Sr., and Shogun Neymour

Cousins: Shawn Mackey, Shantel and Lashan Davis, Victoria, Desiree, Keno, Kendra Ferguson, Krishwell Mackey, Andrew Stubbs, Lashan Davis, Lashanda McDonald and Rosemary Moss

Other relatives & friends: Public Service and Ministry of Works, Sophia Hart, Arnett, Rose, Mona, Debbie, the staff of Public Service, Roads and Parks, Island Industries, the Gilbert family, the Daxon family, the Fernander family, Key West St. family, the Village and Crew, Wilson Tract family, Atty. Jennifer Mangra and a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:0 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.