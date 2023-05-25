Funeral service for Joyce Maebell Rolle, affectionately called “Mum”, 86 yrs., a resident of Kennedy Sub Division, and formerly, Bullocks Habour, Berry Island, will be held at St. Ambrose Anglican Church, Gladstone & Carmichael Roads on Saturday May 27th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Archdeacon James Palacious.

Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those he loved, including.

Six Sons: Jimmy, Alvin, Harry Jr. Carlton, Tory and Ashley

Two Daughters: Lillian & Virgil (Michele) Rolle

One-Daughter-In-Law: Beverly Rolle

24 Grandchildren: Raymond (Lauren), David, Damien, Drew, Donte, Denzel, Deni, Alvonda (Dominique), Alyssa, Barrington (Sharon), Aquila (Jamaal), Sidneka, Kelly, Clavar (Jeffrica), Cornelius Jr. (Alvina), Laterah, Kai, Dylan.

28 Great-Grandchildren: London, Liberty, Noah, Jai’Den, Zayne, Devaldo, Shiloh, Asriel, Clavarnia, Clavar II, Cornelius III, C’Kyrie, C’quan, De’arra, Alvanno, Karmello, Tayshaun, Labon, Rychio, Lathario, Sanai, Zahra, Gloria Denise, Belle, Donte Jr, Marcio and Deashrae.

16Nephews and Nieces: Stephen, Cardinal, Linda and Kirk (Rica) Rolle, Sinclair Swain, Rodger, Judy, Sheryl, Marie, Yolanda Francis, Charmaine, Donald, Thelma, Henry Pinder Jr.

39 Grandnephews and Grandnieces: Calvin (Marylin), Natanya (Sydney), Nicoyas, Latoya (Bruno), Rodger Jr,. Natasha, Steveanna, Kera, Desmond, Adryann, Stephon, Tangela, Tamal, Camile, Ameace, Julian, D.J., Deanne, Loyann, Reauther, Cardina, Cardesha, Cardinal Jr., Obrien, Kirk Jr, Latonia, Lateisha, Kizzanae, Lynden, Letario, Crystal, Eveanique, Clayton Jr., Alexander, Philippa, Cindy.

One Godson: Terrance Winder Sr.

Other host of relatives and friends including: Theresa Francis, Agnes Francis and family, Stephanie and Kevin Bethel and family, Lilly-Mae Rolle, The Rolle family, The Pinder family Alberta Roberts & family, Lillian Taylor & family, The Wilkison family, The Lightbourne family, Burges Winder & Family, LetuceGaitor& Family, The Winder family, The Delevaux family, Cornelius Adderley Sr., Anna Smith, Anthony & Ruby Williams and family, The Brennen family, Niccaro Sands, Portia Brown, Dorothy Rolle, Dr. Melonie Thompson, Warren Berry, The Dean family, The Francis family, The Wallace family, Cooliemae Francis and family, CharmineMorely and family, Roberto Archer, Andrew Sturrup, Suzanne Clarke, Terry Winder & family, Paula Miller-Rolle & family, Grace McKenzie and family, Gracie Strachan, The Butler family, The Roberts family, Sydney & Paul Glinton, Sherry Sawyer & family, Kenneth & Patricia Pratt & family, Sandra Smith & family, The North family, The Darville family, The Brennen family, Dianne Sands, Sherry Woods and family, The Aranha family, Kevin & Lana Mingo, Isaiah Adderley, Mike Portuando of Miami Florida, Mike Ryan of Philadelphia, Ruben Varela & Cari Jo Varela from Fort Lauderdale, Michael Thompson from Miami Florida, William Kalis and family, Dr. Ryan and family, Mike Layne and family, Lawrence Rolle & The White Water Family, The entire Berry Island Community, and other family and friends that are too numerous to mention.

Special Thanks: Dr. Teka Grant, Nurse Marika Adderley, Nurse Claudelle Griffith, Pastor Enid Clarke, Wavel Francis, Rafael Dean, Lynette Bain, Dr. Halliday, Dr. Carey and Demeritte’s Funeral Home.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, on Friday, from 12-6:00 p.m. & on Saturday at St. Ambrose, from 9:00 a.m. until service time.