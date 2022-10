Joyce Moncur aged 91 of Peter Ave., Gleniston Gardens and formerly of Bimini, died at her residence on Friday, September 30th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Brenda Ferguson and Monneith Williams; Sons: Lawrence and Anton Moncur; Grandchildren: Briggitta & Kenji Moncur, Marlneith and Melissa Thompson; Brother: David Moncur; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.