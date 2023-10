DEATH NOTICE

Matriarch Joyce Orina Hanna Age : 85 yrs, Of Jenny Street and formerly of Pestal Acklins died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Thursday September 21st 2023.

She survived by her Daughters: Maureen Hanna- Major and Elva Pinder; Sons: Ned (predeceased), Pastor Peter, Simeon & Kim Hanna; Two Sons in- Law, Five Daughters-in-law, Eleven Grandchildren and Nine Great Grandchildren

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.