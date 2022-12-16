Funeral service for Joycelyn Louise Morris, aged 90 years, of Palmetto Crescent, Marathon Estates, will be held on Friday, 16th December 2022, at 11.00 a.m. at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road. Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, assisted by Fr. Ruel Strachan. Interment will follow in the church’s cemetery, Nassau Street.

She is survived by her siblings: Viola Rahming, Zelda Pearson (Rhinehart) and Joseph Hepburn (Gwendolyn); adopted son and nephew: Presley “Danny” Seymour; nieces & nephews: Christopher (Mary), Leo (Sharon), Lambert, Lynden (Debra) and Lamont Rahming (Germaine), Linda Fitzgerald, Lavern Hanna (Kevin), Lisa Young (Charles), Sharon Stubbs-Rahming, Pastor McQuaise “Dejay” (Antoinette) and Scott Hepburn, Inga Bowleg (Hilton), Nikeisha Hepburn-Yanke (Kevin), Karen Woodside (Garth), Keva Mackey, Charles, Kendal “Funky” (Rev. Emily) and Ian Demeritte, Sheldon, Sean and Shanika Pearson, Phyllis Sullivan, Deborah Miller (David) , Samuel “Aussie” (Domecia), David (Bernadette) and Kevin Hepburn, Keno (De’Andrea) Archer, Natalie Miller, Francise Bowe (Christopher “Shaggy” Bowe), Crispin Seymour (Tania), Clyde Seymour (Murie); grand nieces & nephews: Tyrone and Enrico Fitzgerald, Enesca Fitzgerald-Smith (Michael), Mai Tai (Shanise), Christopher II, Unoma and Christine Rahming, Mario McKay (Shantel), Lamarr, Leon, Darryl and Lanette Rahming, Laurel Rahming, Tamara Munnings, Kevin Hanna (Glena), Keval Hanna, Leosha, Lavardo, London and Lavon Rahming, Lambert II, Lamanda and Lakeem Rahming, Lashan, Lanique, LaToya, Lashae, Leslie, Lamont and Latrae Rahming, Lomeka, Lynden II and Lyndrick Rahming, Charles Jr. and Chet Young (Kyra), Leslie and Leia Rahming, Ramon, Sheldon Jr., Shericka and Shawniqueca Pearson, Errin Spencer, Ariel, Royel, Roytahlia, Royjana, Roykia, LaRoy and K’roy Brown, Garth “GC”(Catherine), Khari (Ashleigh) and Khara Wooddside, Trafford “TJ” Hilton, Stefan, Charrise, Charlton, Carlos Demeritte, Dion Demeritte, Bradia Demeritte-Longley (Lambert), DeVaugh (Teffany), Jamaal (Princess) and Iannah Demeritte, Rukenya Nash, Kemuel, Kemia and Kendrea Demeritte, Basil Miller Jr., Gianette (Gia) Rolle, Lorca “Buffy” Bowe, Akiri “Jody” Bowe (Ria), Danny “DJ” Seymour (Anora),Crystal, Evanique, Mario and Neil Seymour, Mychal Connolly (Adrian), Monario Seymour (Shaniqua), Leslia, Tyler and Trenton Seymour, Christopher Bowe (Monique), Christal Carrol (Kenyon), Cristin and Cadre Seymour; children of the late Fredrick Morris: Fredricka (Durrell) Thomas and Lorraine Dawkins; grand children of the late Fredrick Morris: Joenestoe (Donesha) Thomas, Joenicka, Joelissa, Jorelle, Joericka Thomas, Linardo and Lakara Dawkins; great-grand children of the late Fredrick Morris: Ava Bella Rose Thomas and Wellington, Khairo, Ivan Higg; other relatives & friends: Patricia “Patty” Berry and family, The family of the late Gwendolyn Gibson and her godson Keith Lightbourne, Erma Bullard, Rev. Oswald & Myrtle Gardiner and family, Pearl Gardiner and family, Winston Beckles and family, Stephanie Dames, Jane Bullard, Bernadette Sands, Don Thompson, Lillian Gibson and family, Iva Hepburn, Samuel “Mighty” Moncur and family, Gregory, Sherry and Raquel Smith, Mary Smith, Carl Green and family, The White family of New York, Arthur Hall & Elaine Williams; special friends: Betty Simms, Linda Burrows, St. Agnes Church Family, Marathon Estate and Toote Shop Corner Communities and a host of other relatives and friends; special thanks to: Archdeacon Keith N Cartwright, Reverend Father Ruel Strachan, Reverend Father I. Ranfurly Brown, Reverend Father Peter Ferguson, Dr. Crispin Gomez, Dr. Simone Sealy, Nurse Kezia Baker, Joan Beckford and family, Carline “Lalee” Oscar, Susan “Miss Jay” Murray, Tyeesha Barnes, neighbors of no. 29 Palmetto Crescent; and Bethel Brothers Morticians.

May She Rest In Peace

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, 44A Nassau Street, on Thursday, 15th December 2022, from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.