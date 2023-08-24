JSX Airlines launching new service to Abaco

United States-based JSX Airlines, which is described as a hop-on jet service, is launching a new service to Abaco, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said in a statement released yesterday.

The new service is expected to begin December 14, the statement said, describing the airline as a “unique public charter operator” that offers the perks of private air travel on spacious 30-seat jets.

According to the statement, flights are booked by the seat, “at attainable fares”.

JSX’s Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development David Drabinsky said in the statement that the airline will connect Dallas, Texas and White Plains, New York to Abaco through Miami.

“The airline’s plan is to connect Dallas and White Plains through Miami for service to/from Marsh Harbour, by flying five round trips per week,” Drabinsky said.

He added that the company hopes to add more destinations to The Bahamas soon.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said in the statement that enticing JSX to fly this new itinerary took a collaborative effort and months of positive engagement with the airline.

“We are excited to support this new launch to match the ever-growing demand for the Abacos, as travel continues an impressive recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cooper said.

“The additional air stopover arrivals from such important key markets will expose new and returning visitors to a widely refreshed product and bring tremendous economic benefits for the local community and industry stakeholders.”

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism John Pinder II, who is from Abaco, said in the statement that the additional airlift will help with the continued recovery of Abaco’s economy, after the shocks of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s welcome news for all of us on Abaco,” said Pinder.

“The Ministry of Tourism is actively seeking to build direct linkages to different destinations in The Bahamas, in order to spur the economic development and growth we need,” he added.