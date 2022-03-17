Juanita Bernadette Davis, age 84 years, a resident of #6 Eastwind Lane, South Ocean Boulevard, will be held at 10am, on Friday, March 18th, 2022 at Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets. Officiating will be Reverend T.G. Morrison assisted by Bishop Simeon Hall. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister: Marina Pratt, son: Van Ferguson, nieces: Rosina Munroe and Mariana Stubbs and grandniece: Kevenique Munroe.

Left to cherish her memories are her Sons: Brian (Claudette) and Andre (Natasha) Davis; Daughters: Linda (Keith) Major, Sharon (Wemsley) Smith, Jill (George) Virgill, Jasmine (Yuri) Hepburn; grandsons: Kale, Yuri (Raquel) Hepburn Jr., Yale (Thalia) Hepburn, Keith, Rory and Brandon Major, Omar Bell and Sterling; granddaughters: Vandeka (Patrick) Curry, Aisha and Anyiah Smith, Courtney and Drew Virgill, Blaire and Paige Davis, Andrea and Brittany Davis; great grandchildren: Kailee, Braydon, Kasidee and Lilly Major, Zaelan and Zakai Curry, Roman Clarke, K’aija Smith, Harper and Hilani Hepburn: brother: Franklyn (Marilyn) Rodgers (Toronto, Canada); nephews: Raphael & Kevin (Wanza) Munroe Sr; and Marc Rodgers; nieces: Marilyn Munroe, Patrice Taylor & Lorraine (Charles) Strachan; grandnephews: Steve (Trudy) Taylor, Charles (Brittany) Strachan, Kevin Jr., Churton and Joshua Munroe, Elray Deveaux; grandnieces: Vandessa, Tenesha, Natasha, Faith, Ashley, Brittany Taylor, Mellany, Joelle and Raranda; Other relative & friends including: Carolyn Hanna, the McIntosh family, Clarice Cooper & Family, Ona Bailey & Family, Pat Bell, Portia Taylor, Faith Pennerman, Virginia Smith, Peter Bowe & Family, Rozina Bullard, Mildred Johnson, Rev. Rolston and Wendy Smith, Gayle Davis, Brenda Lewis, Dorothy Roberts, Rosemary Black, Patricia Thompson, Deborah Sands, Dudley Lewis, Lynette & Leslie Isaacs, Betsy Morris, Janet Thompson, Jennifer Petty, Ellamae Davis, The Hepburn Family, The Virgill Family, Sandra Smith and family, Teresita Woodside, Rev. Walton and Cypreanna Winters, Rev. Simeon and Minister Linda Hall, Rev. T. G. & Royanne Morrison, Rev. Anthony and Michelle Sampson, Gloria & Sadiemae Wallace, Beatrice Brown, Terecita Woodside, Dr. Caroline Rolle, Shenique Mitchell, Bradley and Stephanie Crawley, Dr. Sonia Marshall, Rev. Dolly King, Deacon Ella Johnson, Whitney Stubbs, Judith Maycock, Dr. Ilsa Grant Taylor and team, The CIBC family, The Bank of Nova Scotia Family, The Zion Baptist Church Family and The Mason Addition Family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Thursday, from 12noon to 5pm.