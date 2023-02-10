Judge lifts shantytown injunction

A judge has discharged an injunction that prevented the demolition of shantytowns in The Bahamas.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson on Friday lifted the injunction that was granted in 2018 after she dismissed an application for judicial review of a decision to evict 177 shanty town residents.

Grant-Thompson said, “The Court is satisfied that minister has the authority to remove or require the removal of dangerous or dilapidated buildings even to the point of demolishing them. Such structures would obviously pose a risk to the health and safety of the public. As a result of this ruling, the injunction which was in place covering the “shantytowns” is hereby discharged.”