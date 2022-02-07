Judge rejects application of man seeking certified birth certificate 

Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder has refused an application by a man of Haitian descent who argued that he was born at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and is entitled “to a certified copy of his birth certificate”.

Winder ruled on January 28 that he was “not satisfied” on the evidence that Darren Lester was born at PMH on June 4, 1986, to Vida Lester, a Haitian national.

In 2018, Darren Lester took legal action against the registrar general of The Bahamas, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), and the minister responsible for the registry of records. He wanted a declaration that he “is entitled to be issued a certified copy of his birth certificate”.

Lester claimed that his birth was recorded in the registry of records on July 20, 1986, and that his birth certificate states that he was born at PMH.

He claimed that at age seven his mother told him he was born in The Bahamas.

He came to The Bahamas in 2004, he said, following the death of his mother, who died in a flood.

When he arrived, he explained his situation to a friend who took him to the Registrar General’s Department, he said.

“I gave the lady my mother’s name, when I was born and my name,” according to Lester’s witness statement.

“I paid $10 and they gave me a copy of my birth certificate.”

Lester said he went to the Baillou Hill Road Clinic and got a copy of his immunization card.

He said he later presented the documents to the Department of Immigration when he applied for citizenship. During this time, he also applied for and received a Haitian passport, he said.

He was later arrested and deported to Haiti.

Lester said he was able to return to The Bahamas using the copy of his birth certificate and Haitian passport.

Upon his return in 2016, Lester said, he attempted to obtain another copy of his birth certificate but was told that “immigration had put a hold on it”.

No record

The defendants argued that they could not “positively verify whether the plaintiff is the individual named Darren Lester who was born in The Bahamas on 4th June, 1986 to a Haitian national named Vida Lester”.

The defendants stated that they “conducted searches of their respective databases and cannot locate any registration records of the aforementioned birth”.

“Due to the fact that no supporting documents were located to substantiate and validate birth certificate #14706, which was provided to the Department of Immigration, the defendants assert that the birth certificate provided was not valid registration,” their defense said.

Further, the third defendant, PHA, “conducted a thorough search of their records for any files which indicate that Vida Lester gave birth to a live baby boy on the Maternity Ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital on 4th June 1986; no records were found to substantiate the same”.

In his ruling, Winder said he did not find Darren Lester or his witness “to be truthful”.

“… I have no hesitation in indicating that I prefer the evidence of the witnesses for the defendants,” he wrote.

“Perhaps the most compelling matter which questions the authenticity of the birth certificate is that it is purported to have been recorded on 20 July, 1986, which indeed was a Sunday.

“I take judicial notice of the fact that the Registry of Births has not ordinarily opened for business on a Sunday.”

He added that Lester’s evidence “did not accord with the particulars of the very birth certificate he was advancing as genuine and accurate”.

Winder said Lester’s evidence was that he had no family, “yet the questioned birth certificate stated that at the time of Lester’s birth, his mother Vida Lester had three children”.

“I am satisfied that the documents said to have been placed on Lester’s file with the Immigration Department were provided to the Immigration Department by Lester,” Winder said.

“I did not accept his evidence that he did not provide them. I accept that a letter dated August 20, 2012 from Mrs. Ladonna Thurston on behalf of the director of immigration was sent to Lester, which acknowledged receipt of an application dated August 13, 2012 and requested a number of documents from him including a letter from Public Hospitals Authority verifying his birth.

“I find, on balance, that these documents, namely the undated letter allegedly from the Princess Margaret Hospital and the immunization record of one Darren Lester, were fraudulent.”

He added, “I accept the evidence of [Vivette] Moss (senior executive officer in the Registrar General’s Department) that the birth of Lester, as reflected in the copy of the document produced by him, could not be verified.

Winder continued, “Moss outlined how she sought to verify the birth but could find no record of the birth. Lester did not produce the pink customer’s copy and the 1986 registration book is lost. There is no original birth registration card (hard copy) for the birth alleged to have been recorded for a Vida Lester and reflected in the copy document produced by Lester.”

Winder found that the copy of the birth certificate is not genuine.

Wayne Munroe, QC, with Bridgette Ward represented Lester.