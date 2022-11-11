Judge said woman was cruel for trying to ‘fix’ gay husband

A Supreme Court judge ruled that a woman who used disparaging names against her gay husband, tried to “fix him” and had him banned from the United States was mentally cruel to her husband.

In a November 9, 2022, ruling, Justice G. Diane Stewart granted a decree nisi to the man against his wife, who is 19 years his senior. The names of the petitioner and respondent were withheld in the ruling to protect their identities.

The petitioner in the matter argued that after his marriage, his wife began calling him belittling names and terms to emasculate him and kicked him out of the house.

He said their arguments stemmed from him not making enough money and his inability to pay the rent. The petitioner, who acknowledged that he is gay under oath, said his wife called him “gay, homosexual and bisexual”.

The respondent, who wanted to save the marriage, denied that she was cruel to her husband and that she accepted his homosexuality. She claimed she learned that her husband was gay after their marriage and claimed that he left the matrimonial home to live with another man who he admitted was his lover.

Stewart ruled that she was satisfied that the petitioner’s wife knew he was a homosexual before they got married in 2015. She also questioned why the respondent married her husband knowing that he was gay.

“The petitioner never denied his homosexuality,” Stewart said in her ruling.

“He moved in with the responded prior to marriage. He lived on an island where his sexuality was frowned upon and which would have made his life difficult normally. In addition to this, the respondent admitted to [having] strong old-fashioned values and throughout the marriage tried to guide him and to use a colloquial expression, tried to fix him.

“She admitted to having discussed with his father about the petitioner’s problems but denied that she asked him to pray the homosexuality out of the petitioner. She knew that his father had kicked him out of the home because of his sexuality, yet she went back to him to discuss her husband’s problems.”

Stewart said she “believes the petitioner when he gave his evidence of her calling him homosexual and gay, which was a means of degrading him”.

“If she had accepted his sexuality truthfully, there would not be any attempts to fix him,” she said.

“There would not be any acknowledgement of his weakness and trying to guide him and there would be no need to call him gay or homosexual.”

Stewart added, “The acceptance by the respondent of her husband’s homosexuality and her encouraging him to go with his friends is not normal martial or conjugal behavior.

“His sexual behavior would also constitute acts of cruelty to the respondent but she has openly condoned them and stated under oath that she accepts them.”

Stewart said the petitioner’s sexuality is “intrinsic to his person” and is not satisfied that his sexuality is behavior that can be learned, modified, adapted or changed.

“The petitioner has been called disparaging names such as gay and homosexual, which have the effect of belittling him,” Stewart concluded.

“He has been put out of his home on more than one occasion by the very person who says she loves him and accepts him for who he is.

“He has been banned from the United States because she called the authorities on him. She has reported him to his father who does not tolerate his homosexuality. She discusses his issues with outsiders. These are not the acts of a person who truly loves her husband.”