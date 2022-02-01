Judge testifies that his signature was forged

A Supreme Court judge yesterday testified that he never signed a certificate for letters of administration for the estate of Dave Rodger Bastian.

Senior Justice Bernard Turner was testifying at the trial of Police Constable Steffan Rahming, who is accused of giving the forged document to one of Bastian’s relatives between March 6, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

The prosecutor, Inspector Lincoln McKenzie, asked Turner if he recalled signing a letter of administration for Dave Bastian on April 14, 2021.

The judge said he did not recall signing a letter of administration on that date or any other time.

Next, McKenzie showed the judge the document that bore his purported signature.

After glancing at the document, Turner said, “That is not my signature.”

McKenzie asked Turner to peruse the document from “top to bottom” before he asked if the document was authentic.

Turner replied, “It is not my signature, so it could not be. There is no other person by that name who is a judge in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. This is not my signature. I do not sign in that fashion. This is not even a close copy of my signature.”

Rahming’s lawyer, Terrel Butler, has reserved her cross-examination.

Also testifying yesterday was Supreme Court Registrar Jennifer Rahming, who said that the document was not issued by the court.

Marisol Morley claimed in her testimony that she had paid Rahming $1,000 for the letter of administration.