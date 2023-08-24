Judge unfreezes bank account of woman

A judge on Wednesday denied to freeze the bank account of a woman who was previously accused of money laundering, pending a civil forfeiture hearing.

The commissioner of police had sought a civil forfeiture order for the money held in a Royal Bank Account belonging to Leah Davis. The money laundering charge was withdrawn against Davis in March 2020.

The prosecution alleged that the money in the account directly or indirectly is or represents the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Davis is alleged to have received $44,550 from a fraudulent Ministry of Tourism check for $1.2 million that was made out to the law firm of Campbell Chase Law on September 6, 2019.

After the check was negotiated, $24,000 was allegedly transferred from the law firm’s account to Davis’ on September 10, 2019.

On September 26, 2019, $20,500 was transferred from the account of Che Chase and Elma Campbell to Davis.

When interviewed by police, Davis said that she had been in an on-and-off relationship with Chase for 10 years. She said that the first deposit of $24,000 was a repayment for money that she had loaned to him. She said that she had given him a draft of $20,000 and the remaining balance were cash loans.

However, she gave a different account in an affidavit filed on August 27, 2021. She said that $24,000 was the repayment of a loan to Chase and that she had borrowed $20,550 from him so that she could apply for a student visa for her son.

Prosecutors alleged that the money in Davis’ account was obtained directly or indirectly from the fraudulent check of $1.2 million and consequently represented the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Devard Francis, Davis’ lawyer, pointed out that the account currently holds $7,917. He said this represented less than one percent of the sum that was allegedly defrauded.

Francis also submitted that an SUV valued at $80,000 was released to one of the defendant’s in the case.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson said that if the $40,550 that was sent to Davis by Chase was determined to be the proceeds of crime, Davis and/ or the defendants in the matters could be compelled to repay the money.

If the money was not repaid, the judge said, they could face a prison sentence.

As a result, Grant-Thompson denied the application and ordered the immediate release of the funds to Davis.