Funeral service for Judy Patricia Forbes-Ferguson, 69 yrs., a resident of Egret Street, Nassau East North, will be held at Transfiguration Baptist Church, Market & Vesey Streets, on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev’d. Dr. Stephen E. Thompson, assisted by Rev’d. Colyn Thompson & Rev’d Alphonso Neely. Cremation was held.

Left to cherish her memories are: her loving husband, Leo Ferguson Sr.; 3 daughters: Nikkita Rahming, Christa Ferguson-Munroe (William) and Vanessa Huyler; 1 son: Leo Ferguson Jr.; 2 adopted sons: Warren Wilson and Sterling Humes; 2 brothers: Rhein and Robin Alphaeus (Teresita) Forbes; 5 Grand-daughters: Taneisha, Takera, Evelyn, Tamia, and Sunnset; 1 grand-son: Justice; 1 great-granddaughter: Janiyah; Nieces: Taisha Lloyd (Deniro), Alyssa Forbes, Takeisha Forbes, Faleesha Wong (Devaughn), Tamara Rolle (Arien), Lashanta Smith (Jefferson), Audra Gibson, Shonette Ferguson, Wendia Ferguson. Nephews: Kevin Ferguson, Marvin Ferguson (Indera), Tamar Poitier (Kimberley), Ricardo Ferguson (Monalisa), Ryan Forbes, Rashaan Forbes, Xavier Mhoon; Grand-niece: Cierra Lloyd & Ryneshia Rolle, Grand-nephews: Ryan Forbes Jr. Tamarion Hutchinson, Andrew Wong Jr. Caleb Lloyd, Xavier Poitier; Aunt: Maria Hamilton; Cousins: Betty Roberts, Terrance Roberts (Lavender), Antonious Roberts (Antoinette), Bruno Roberts (Sonija), Tania Roberts-Fox, Shellyann Hall, Ricardo Bullard, Vincent Bullard, Kelly Saunders, Jamilliah Ferguson, Monique Rolle-Lightbourne, Michael & Maxwell Rolle, Eleanor Rolle, Vincent Rollins, Patricia Johnson, Marcia Perpall, Vernencha Forbes, Tara Miller; Sisters-in-law: Jestina Ferguson, Shiela Brown, Sandra Kelly (Beauregard); Brothers-in-law: Amos Ferguson Jr., Alfred (Anne), and Wayde Ferguson

Other relatives and friends include: Joshua Sears and Family, family of the late Rosalie Lightfoot, Koran Hamilton, Rudy Nottage and family, Michelle Nottage and family, Gina Neymour and family, Margaret Munnings-Rahming, Linda Roache (Michael), Joanne Bethel, Tracey Johnson, Yvonne Skippings, The National Insurance Board of The Bahamas Family, Gary “Super” Johnson, Rudolph “Squeeze” Smith, Glen Johnson and the Coconut Grove Family, Charles and Jill Albury, Garnett and Patricia Ellis, Keith “Bunny” Macintosh, Edward and Yvette Lockhart, Chad Rolle and Family, The Major Family, Dennis Dean, Adam Munroe and family, Eric Maynard and family, Carlton Thompson and family, Vernon Dean and family, Thomas Lewis and family, Aluchifer Rolle and Family, The Murray’s family and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.