Judy Veronica Gardiner, age 74yrs, a resident of #6 Mille Court, Yellow Elder Gardens, will be held at 11am on Sunday, 12th December 2021, at Hill View Seventh Day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams Darling Highway. Officiating will be Pastor Dr. Peter Joseph, assisted by Pastor Dr. Michael Toote, Pastor Dr. Paul Scavella and Pastor Larry Green. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

She is survived by her loving children: Khalila (Stafford) Armbrister, Franco (Tamara) Moncur, Keandro (Alexis) Moncur and Dr. Alphaeus Allick (Faith); Grandchildren: Ksana Armbrister, Ahiro, Qianna & Felicity Moncur, Zoe & Zanea Allick and Taisia Bethel; Siblings: Rudy (Janet) Gardiner, Norman Gardiner, Patrick Gardiner and Vincent Gardiner; Nephews: Gary, Perino, Sergio, Corey Gardiner, Samuel, Freddy, Demico, Patrick Gardiner Jr.(Erica), Da-Shan (Shonelle), Davon Gardiner and Vincent Gardiner Jr; Nieces: Therese, Stacey, Nicole Hanna, Shavon Wallace (Wade), Cleopatra Murphy, Gina & Tasha Gardiner; Cousins: Rosemary Thompson (Rosemay), Jane (Fr. Berkley) Smith, Mavis Johnson, Corene Ferguson, Florence Johnson, Enos & Shadrach Johnson, Roslyn Bethel, Rupert Bethel, Pearl & Audrey Bethel, Truman Johnson, Johnny (Ruby) Thompson, Donna (Darryl) Davis, Maisie Thompson, Rhonda (Byron) Rolle, Pastors Orlando (Clarice) Thompson, Quincy (Kenya) Thompson, Warren Johnson, Sylvia and Denise Johnson, Bonnie Johnson, Anthon Thompson, Sheena and JJ Thompson, Spencer, Levi and Ethan Davis, D’Shanti (Christopher) Cooper, Deandra, Malikah and Myeasha Pinder, Mashana McCardy, Ashley (Christopher) Darling, LeRonda, Mya and Sy’Rai Rolle, Hadassah Thompson, Zian and Kyle Thompson; A host of other relatives and friends: Evangeline Lewis & family, Maria Johnson, Lynese Beneby, Stephanie Johnson, Bonnie Ferguson, Alice Sands, Cynthia Rahming, Lenise Samuels, Patricia Saunders, Wendy & Agatha Williams, Jennifer Lockhart, Ann Thompson, Pethrel Virgil-Miller, Joann Miller & family, Grace Toote, Joann Lewis, Cassa Clarke, Berniece & Margo Rolle, Bishop Theophilus Rolle, Antoinette Thompson, Marion Moss, Curtis Rolle, Mille Cambridge, Virginia, Elizabeth, Patricia, Marcia and Margo Jarrett, Lorraine Rolle, Louis & Robin Rolle, Sylvia Rolle, Marie Bain, William, Zella, Jason, Jamaal Sturrup, Jamise & Leslie Rolle, Tamika & Camelio Dorsett, Clarabell Murphy, Donna & Matthew Hanna, Teresa Johnson, Allyce Miller, Arnold Clarke, Charlene Clarke, Geletha Humes, Elvin Fowler, Mary Morris, Ivy Bowe, Hazel Cleare, Verna Deveaux, Joyce Roberts, Marion Jennings, Iva Musgrove, Mary Mott, Joy Khan, Nadine & Chris Sawyer, Yvonne & Neville Adderley, Coralee Munroe, Lillian Rolle, Samuel Evans, Rosemarie Cartwright, Barbara and Melanie Johnson, Peggy Arthur, Diana Brown, Alphaeus Sr. & Judith Allick , Pamela Alick, Cecil & Blance Spence, Kavi & Melanie Spence, Kyle & Mickala Spence, Agatha & Anthony Nottage, Dale, John, Alton, Dwight Moncur, Nelson & Shirley Moncur, Peter & Marcella Moncur, Jessica Ferguson, Kenneth Dean, Fanny Crosby, Cheryl Bastian, Kathryn Musgrove. Pastor Peter Joseph, Pastor Paul Scavella. Pastor Larry Green, Pastor Jon Dorsett, Pastor Michael Toote, the Hillview SDA Church family, James Cistern (JC) Eleuthera Community, Johnson Bethel family from JC Eleuthera, Retiree staff at The Ministry of Tourism, Staff of Lil Mustard Seed Healthy Café, Staff of Oncology Associates, and many more relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Saturday, from 12noon to 5pm.