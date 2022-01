Julia Huyler, 102 yrs., a resident of Cardney Close, Delaporte, died at Doctors Hospital on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

She is survived by her2 daughters: Min. Garnell Eloise Johnson & Judy Cash; 4 sons: Godfrey Rolle Sr., Roderick Miller, Wendell Miller & Stephen Johnson; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, great, great, great grandchildren & a host of other relatives & friends.