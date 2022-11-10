Funeral Announcement

Julie Delma Hanna, age 76 years, a resident of Polhemus Street, will be held at 11am, on Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at The Anglican Church of the Epiphany, Prince Charles Drive. Officiating will be The Rev’d. Fr. Atma Budhu, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road, Abundant Life Road.

Julie was predeceased by her mother: Remelda Rolle; father: Prince Hepburn; brothers: Tyrone Johnson and Godfrey Wolff.

Julie’s precious memories will forever linger in the hearts of her Sons: Kevin and Dennis Hanna (Denise); Grandchildren: Crispin, Cameron and Cimone Hanna; Uncle: Quebell Rolle; Aunt: Betty Rolle-Paul and Family; Cousins: Coral Young and Family, Monique Harrison and Family and Katrinka Butler and Family; Other relatives and friends: Leslie Hanna and the entire Hanna Family and Deborah Ingraham; Special thanks: Doctors, Nurses and Staff of The Geriatric Hospital; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12 noon to 5pm.