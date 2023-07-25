July police roundup

At the end of each month, GB News will publish a monthly police roundup, comprised of crime news throughout the northern islands, including Grand Bahama, Abaco, and Bimini.



Police investigate brawl on Abaco

Two Florida residents were arraigned on July 12 on charges connected to a brawl in Guana Cay, Abaco, between second home owners and Bahamians as seen on a video that circulated on social media. Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that two separate incidents occurred on July 9. In the first incident, around 4:30 p.m., a physical altercation erupted between two families, visiting from the United States, which resulted in three men being injured and receiving medical assistance from the local clinic. Two Floridians, described by police only as adults, were arrested.

Police said the second incident reportedly occurred after a visiting patron, after seeing the altercation between the families, attempted to leave the property, but was unable to do so as his golf cart was blocked by another cart operated by a Bahamian woman. They said that resulted in a fight which escalated with other people getting involved. Police were questioning four people, three Bahamians and an American female, in connection with the second incident, but no charges were filed up to last reports.



Human remains discovered

Police on Grand Bahama said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of human remains on July 17 in the area of Pioneers Way and Rhodes Lane in Freeport. They did not release details of how the remains were discovered, except to say that sometime around 10 p.m., the severely decomposed body of an unknown male was found. Police were awaiting the results of an autopsy and had not yet made an identification.



Magistrate’s Court

Frankie Seymour, 34, of Wrexham Drive, and Marcus Anthony Forbes, 25, of Pinedale, were arraigned on charges of armed robbery in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on July 17. The two were denied bail and the case was adjourned until September 29.

In other matters, Shawn Woodside, 27, of Murchison Drive, was arraigned on a burglary charge. He was denied bail and remanded in custody until a court appearance on September 9; Lawrence Arthur, 21, of Scott Avenue, was arraigned on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse. He was granted bail in the sum of $8,000 with two sureties. This matter was adjourned until August 21.



Police find illegal firearms

Police reported two discoveries of illegal firearms in abandoned buildings in Freeport.

On July 9, shortly after 2 a.m., officers, acting on a tip, searched a building in Coral Gardens and located a pistol and ammunition.

On July 14, at about 11 p.m., officers attached to the Drug Enforcement Unit, acting on a tip, searched a building in the International Bazaar and found two guns. No arrests had been made in connection with either discovery.

Police also reported that on July 5, at about 9 a.m., officers in the area of the Merport Building in Downtown Freeport approached a man they observed acting in a suspicious manner and confiscated an unlicensed firearm. The 40-year-old suspect’s name was not released.



Drugs, illegal firearm, ammunition confiscated

Police said a man was arrested after officers searched a home on Sunridge Road on July 19 and found suspected marijuana and cocaine, a high-powered weapon and ammunition.

In a separate matter, on the same day, police said officers arrested a 61-year-old man following the search of an apartment on Sunridge Road where they discovered ammunition.



Drowning

A 60-year-old Montgomery, Alabama, man drowned at Paradise Cove on July 5, police said.

Police reported that the man was snorkeling with family members in the morning when he began to experience difficulties breathing. He was pulled from the water and transported to Rand Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Suspicious death

A 41-year-old Hudson Estates man was found unconscious with head injuries near the roundabout on Settlers Way at Coral Road in the early morning of July 2, police said. He was transported to hospital where he died. Police classified the death as suspicious.



American arrested on Bimini

A 61-year-old St. Augustine, Florida, man was arrested on Bimini on a charge of possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition, police said.

Police said that on July 9, officers attached to the South Bimini Police Station received a report that the items were located in the man’s luggage by airport security officials.



Road checks continue

In a 24-hour period, starting at 2 a.m., Thursday, July 13, police reported that they stopped vehicles at various locations resulting in 13 arrests, 21 fixed penalty notices and 35 citations for various traffic offenses.

Police warn that the road checks will continue and drivers are reminded to ensure that their vehicles are in roadworthy condition.