Less than a minute

0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

June Patricia Evans-Thompson, 64 yrs., a resident of #4 Hope Gardens, passed away at PMH on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Left to be loved by her husband: Michael Thompson; children: Kino, Kenica & Keron Wood; Tickerlee & Kadeem Thompson; adopted children: The Honorable Pia Glove-Rolle, MP (Herman) & Charliece Williams Rolle (Kentonio); grandchildren: Allan jr., Keanna, Mason, J’Myah & Lucas; adopted grandchildren: Lauryn, Kaylee, Jayda & Kimora; caregiver/sister: Michelle Barnett; sisters: Kay Francis-Kerr & Linda Williams-Carey; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.