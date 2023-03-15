Junior champions crowned in golf

Several champions were crowned at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s (BGF) National Junior Championships at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island this past weekend.

Joining the New Providence golfers were golfers from Exuma and Grand Bahama.

It was a tough battle in the 18-and-under boys division as one stroke separated the winner from second place. Alex Dupuch was able to hold off Aidan Gorospe when he finished 14 strokes over par 158. Gorospe finished with a score of 15-over-par 159. Dupuch went into the final round with a score of eight-over-par 80 and then turned in a six-over-par 78 to hold off Gorospe. Gorospe had a strong second round when he shot four-over-par 76. His first-round score was 11-over-par 83.

Finishing third was Adrian Stan-Busuioc who finished at 20-over-par 164.

It was an even tighter battle in the 18-and-under girls division as Tyesha Tynes and Miljojka Gojkovic were tied at 50-over-par 194 at the end of regular play. In the end, Tynes won on a countback. Tynes shot 25-over-par 97 in both of her rounds. After looking to have first place locked up with an 18-under-par 90 round, things took a turn for the worse for Gojkovic with a second round score of 32-over-par 104.

Mia Underwood was in third place when she finished the two rounds with a score of 59-over-par 59.

Tyesha Tynes studies the greens during the BGF National Junior Championships, at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island this past weekend. Tynes won the national title in the 18-and-under girls division.

Just a little over a week after representing The Bahamas in tennis in Guatemala, Jackson Mactaggart comfortably won the 15-and-under division with a score of 15-over-par 159. His two rounds saw him coming away with scores of eight-over-par 80 and seven-over-par 79. Placing second was Kerrington Rolle with a score of 21-over-par 165.

Camdyn Forbes was a distant third when he finished 31-over-par 175.

Swimmer Seannae Norville-Smith was brilliant in the 15-and-under division when she won by 14 strokes after the two rounds. Norville-Smith’s final score was 64-over-par 208. She had scores of 31-over-par 103 and 33-over-par 105 in the first and second rounds respectively. Taylor Sands was second with a score of 78-over-par 222. Jolene Stan-Busuioc scored 86-over-par 230 for third.

Like the 18-and-under boys division, the 13-and-under boys division champion was determined by one stroke. Denahj Mortimer improved in the second round and finished 48-over-par 192. Rashawn Hanna finished 49-over par 193.

Mortimer scored 27-over-par 99 in the first round and then he came back in the second round and scored 21-over-par 93. Hanna went into the second round with a 10-stroke lead when he finished that round 17-over-89. However, the second round was not so kind to him as he finished that round 32-over-par 104.

William West finished third with a score of 54-over-par 198.

Lilly Bisterzo was the champion in the 13-and-under girls division scoring 21-over-par 165. She shot 15-over-par 87 in the first round then scored six-over-par 78 in the second round. It was a close race for second place as one stroke separated the second and third place finishers. Haley Hall scored 24-over-par 168 to finish second. Finishing third was Maddisson Carroll as she scored 25-over-par 169.

The federation will be looking to send a 14-member team to the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, set for July 4-7 at the North Sound Golf Club, in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.