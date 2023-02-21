Junior Junkanoo returns

Kindergarten, primary, junior and high school students converged on Pioneers Way in downtown Freeport, commonly referred to as “The Boulevard”, for the 2023 Junior Junkanoo Parade on Thursday evening.

Youngsters from 24 schools dressed in artistically designed and colorfully decorated costumes, danced to the beat of drums, blaring of horns and shaking of cowbells, bringing their various themes to life, while enthusiastic parents and other supporters screamed their encouragement from the sidelines.

It had been two years since the parade was held, and according to The Beacon School Junkanoo Group Coordinator Sheianna Forbes, this year’s event was invigorating.

“The children were super excited,” Forbes said.

“They had an amazing time, so much so that even when we had finished the march, they didn’t want to stop. We spent another 10 minutes after the parade just having fun and dancing.”

Forbes said it was a good feeling being back on the road.

“We really missed it,” she said.

While there were some challenges to overcome, including mustering up sponsorship, Forbes rated the participation of her 70 students a success.

“It was a challenge preparing for Junkanoo, but we pulled it off,” she said.

“A lot of our instruments were outsourced … I did get a few items from the Swingers and Showtime Junkanoo groups.

“It’s a lot of work, it takes a lot of dedication and it’s something you really have to have a passion for, because there are so many different variables that go into making the parade a success and any little thing can throw it off.”

Forbes said the effort was worth it.

District Superintendent for Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Cays Ivan Butler was very pleased with the performances.

Butler expressed excitement that 15 of the 24 groups were from government schools.

“The public schools are very active and involved in this year’s Junkanoo parade,” he said.

Butler commended the principals, coaches, parents and volunteers who assisted with preparation for the parade.

“Everyone [who] was a part of the process to get the students here and for making this a success is to be applauded,” he said.

Only two schools performed in the secondary division: Jack Hayward and St. George’s Senior High schools.

Four schools made up the all-age division – The Beacon School, Bishop Michael Eldon School, St. Paul’s Methodist College and Sunland Baptist Academy.

Jack Hayward Junior High was the lone participant in the junior high division.

There were nine schools in the primary division – Hampton Academy II, Freeport Primary, Martin Town, Lewis Yard, Hugh Campbell, Walter Parker, Bartlett Hill, Maurice Moore and Wilbur S. Outten Christian Academy.

In the preschool division, there were eight schools – Martin Town, Wilbur S. Outten Christian Academy, Growing Years, National Academy, Letty’s Paradise, Freeport Primary, Rising Stars Christian Academy and Hampton Academy I.

“I get emotional when I see the little ones … they have the rhythm already, so you know we are born with it,” said veteran educator Lavender Roberts.

Having been a part of Junkanoo for the past 40 years, Roberts added, “I have seen it grow in a very positive way, more recognized by the government, the community at large, and now the schools.

“I am so happy to see it getting stronger. My only wish is that it be a part of our curriculum, because it’s our culture. Before I die, I would like to see it stamped in the books because it covers so many avenues – history, design, artistic talent and skills.”

Recalling her younger days on New Providence before relocating to Grand Bahama, Roberts said she was a Valley Girl.

“’Gus’ Cooper used to parade through my area and I think that is how I got Junkanoo in my blood.”

Winston “Gus” Cooper was one of the founding members of the Valley Boys Junkanoo Group. He died in 2014.

“When I came to Grand Bahama, I didn’t see that movement and sound in our young people, so when I joined Sunland Academy as a teacher in 1982, I told the students we have to do this,” she said.

“The students and parents got involved because it’s a community event and look what we have here today.”

This year, the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture decided that the parade would be judged in just four categories – best banner, best music, best choreography and best overall group performance. Therefore, there was no overall divisional winner, only top-place finishers in each category.

No penalties were levied in the 2023 parade; however, the rules from 2019 will be reinstated in the 2024 parade.