Funeral Service

for

Junior Rostand, 15

a resident of Hamster Street, will be held at Evangelistic Assembly Church of God, Balliou Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday, 29 April, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Andrew Rolle and he will be assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Old Trail Cemetery, Soldier and Abundant Life Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish his memories are his Father: Rosnel Rostand; Sisters: Cassandra Anrisma, Misline, Keniesha and Mylilly Rostand; Brothers: Kevin, Marvin, and Wycliffe; Nephews: David Dorgelus, and Carvio Thompson Uncles: Rosner, Samuel, and Daniel; Cousins: Brandy, Leah, Melissa, Daneila and Danny Jones, Technide, Luckson, Anthony, Maxia, Layon, Danny, Shantay, Rochelle, Wilfred, Tamara, Shena, Willianna, Eleane, Michael, and Charite; ; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 28th April, 2023 from 12:00 noon – 6:00 p.m. and at Evangelistic Assembly Church of God on Saturday 29th April, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.