Obituaries

Junior Rostand

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email April 27, 2023
0 71 1 minute read

Funeral Service

for

Junior Rostand, 15

a resident of Hamster Street, will be held at Evangelistic Assembly Church of God, Balliou Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday, 29 April, at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Andrew Rolle and he will be assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Old Trail Cemetery, Soldier and Abundant Life Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish his memories are his Father: Rosnel Rostand; Sisters: Cassandra Anrisma, Misline, Keniesha and Mylilly Rostand; Brothers: Kevin, Marvin, and Wycliffe; Nephews: David Dorgelus, and Carvio Thompson Uncles: Rosner, Samuel, and Daniel; Cousins: Brandy, Leah, Melissa, Daneila and Danny Jones, Technide, Luckson, Anthony, Maxia, Layon, Danny, Shantay, Rochelle, Wilfred, Tamara, Shena, Willianna, Eleane, Michael, and Charite; ; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 28th April, 2023 from 12:00 noon – 6:00 p.m. and at Evangelistic Assembly Church of God on Saturday 29th April, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time. 

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email April 27, 2023
0 71 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Ashlin Collin L. Johnson

April 27, 2023

Emily Adline Goodman Catillon

April 27, 2023

Adina Kapri Allen

April 27, 2023

Daria Barbara Edgecombe

April 27, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button