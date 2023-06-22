Junior tennis nationals wraps up

The remaining champions were crowned yesterday in the 2023 AID Junior National Tennis Championships, bringing an exciting conclusion to that event at the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association’s (BLTA) National Tennis Center.

Jerold Carroll was the first champion of the day to be crowned, taking care of Khai Rees in the 16-and-under boys division. Carroll was leading 5-2 in the first set when Rees was forced to retired due to an injury. The win was bittersweet for the 14-year-old as Rees is his longtime tennis counterpart.

“I am happy that I got the win, but I wish I could have shown more of what I could do,” Carroll said. “I came into the match excited because we have been playing since we were younger and I was ready to keep up the rivalry. It was sad seeing him having to retire because of the injury. I hope he feels better.”

The Winter Park School student said at that point, he was playing according to his game plan.

“I was playing my game,” Carroll said. “I came out and I was doing what I came out to do. I followed the plan and I was up.”

The match finishing early worked out for Carroll as he needed the rest. He had two more trophies to compete for, and picked up his second championship after defeating Dentry Mortimer in three sets in the 18-and-under boys division. He won 6-4, 6-1 and 6-0.

“It was great to win this division,” Carroll said. “Mortimer had a different game style from everyone else. It took me a while to get used to it, but I got back to playing my game. I knew that I could win. I had more energy and stamina than him.”

Carroll was not finished as yet as he completed the triple crown, winning the 18-and-under doubles with partner Jackson Mactaggart. They took care of Patrick Mackey Jr. and Miguel Smith in two sets, 4-0 and 4-0.

It was the second consecutive year that Carroll won the triple crown.

The 16-and-under girls match turned out to be a competitive one as Takaii Adderley defeated Breann Ferguson, 6-1 and 7-6 (7). It was the first time Adderley played in the tournament. She resides in the United States.

“I am happy to get the win. I had to represent my dad’s side of the family,” Adderley said. “It was a good match. I thank God for the victory. It got tough in the second set, but I was able to pull through. She is a very tough opponent.”

After Adderley won the first set, 6-1, Ferguson said she started to play her game and was able to make the second set a very competitive one. Ferguson went up 6-5 in the second set, but Adderley was able to tie the set at six games apiece. It was Adderley who was able to get the win in the tiebreaker.

“I wanted to stay in control in the second set, going back to my game plan,” Adderley said. “In the tiebreaker, I wanted to just take it one point at a time. I feel confident going into tiebreakers. My mindset was that it was not over until it is over.”

Ferguson said that she made crucial mistakes at the wrong time. Looking ahead, she said she will look to be more aggressive.

In the 18-and-under girls division, Adderley defeated Sapphire Ferguson, 6-0 and 6-1, to secure the championship in that division. Adderley said she had to put her best foot forward.

“I stuck with my game plan and went after every single ball. It feels great to win both divisions,” she said. “I came to have a good tournament and to get both trophies is amazing.”

Sarai Clarke had a tough three-set match against Tatyana Madu in the 14-and-under girls division. Clarke won 6-1, 1-6 and 6-3 to lift the trophy.

“I started off strong and stuck with my strategy and game plan, which was consistency and patience,” said Clarke. “The second set saw Madu catching on and playing smarter. I lost it and got distracted. The third set saw me playing more patiently.”

Clarke, who attends the Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, said she was happy to see her hard training pay off with a championship. The 14-year-old teamed up with Briana Houlgrave to lift the doubles trophy in the 14-and-under girls division. They took care of Caitlyn Pratt and Danielle Saunders in two sets, 4-1 and 4-0.

Alec Hooper and Cohen Knowles took care of Kingston Rees and Synaj Watkins to secure the 14-and-under boys doubles title. Hooper and Knowles won, 4-1 and 4-0.

The other age divisions champions were crowned earlier in the tournament. The 14-and-under boys division was won by Patrick Mactaggart. The 12-and-under boys and girls divisions were won by Chase Newbold and Vonteneke Rolle, respectively. Cory Conyers won the 10-and-under boys division and Londyn Mortimer won the 10-and-under girls division. Eden Storr secured the 8-and-under girls division. There was no 8-and-under boys division.