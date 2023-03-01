Junior tennis teams compete in Guatemala

The Bahamas’ Junior Davis Cup team stayed unbeaten as they took down Barbados 3-0 at the Central America and Caribbean (CAC) pre-qualifying tournament in Guatemala City, Guatemala, yesterday, while the junior girls began action in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Tournament. The girls lost a tough tie, 2-1, to St. Lucia.

Coming off a hard fought 2-1 victory over Jamaica on Monday, the unseeded Bahamian team swept the seventh-seeded Barbados team in Junior Davis Cup action, looking to make a deep run in Group D.

Jackson Mactaggart got the action underway for The Bahamas in the number two singles slot and was able to easily secure a victory in straight sets over Ethan Warner. He won 6-1 and 6-1. Jerold Carroll did the same in the second match in the number one singles slot against Aidan Clarke. Carroll won 6-1 and 6-1.

In the doubles portion, William McCartney and Jackson Mactaggart teamed up to take on Clarke and Cristian Blunte. The Bahamian doubles team won in straight sets to complete the sweep. The score was 6-2 and 6-0.

They will return to the court today taking on Nicaragua in their final group game. A victory for The Bahamas will give them a spot in the championship round while a loss can have them battling for a sixth through 10th position, based on a set count with Nicaragua.

BreAnn Ferguson kicked off the Billie King Junior Cup action for The Bahamas. She posted with a straight set victory over Iyana Paul. Ferguson won 6-3 and 6-3. In the number one singles slot, Jalisa Clarke was not able to win over Jessica Eudovich. She fell 1-6 and 1-6.

In doubles, Ferguson teamed up with her older cousin, Sapphire Ferguson. The cousin duo took on Paul and Eudovich. In the end, it was the St. Lucians who came out after a physically demanding match. The Fergusons fell, 6-7(5) and 6-7(6).

The girls return to action today to play against the second-seeded Guatemalan team. A win will advance the team to the championship round, playing for a first through eighth spot at the tournament.

On Monday, The Bahamas’ Junior Davis Cup team turned back Jamaica, 2-1, with McCartney falling 2-6 and 4-6 in the number two singles slot. Carroll secured the number one singles 6-3 and 6-2 victory to set up a decisive doubles match. Carroll and Mactaggart teamed up. They clinched the tie with a win in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-2.

The boys team is coached by Bradley Bain and the girls team is coached by Marion Bain.