Junkanoo Bowl wraps up

The International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) J30 Nassau, better known as the Junkanoo Bowl, wrapped up on Friday, June 30, with four champions being crowned at the National Tennis Center.

Tournament Director Tara Mactaggart was happy that the tournament was back in Nassau, after a four-year hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The level of competition has been amazing,” Mactaggart said. “As the tournament went further, we saw some very tight matches, including both the girls’ and boys’ singles finals going to three sets for some world-class tennis.”

The Bahamian boys’ doubles duo of Jackson Mactaggart and Jerald Carroll was in the finals against Tommy Rainyn and Benjamin Willwerth. In the end, the Americans put on a show and won 6-4 and 6-0, as Willwerth won his second title of the day. Carroll and Mactaggart had a good tournament, picking up two straight set wins in the tournament.

Friday saw Bahamian Michael Major Jr. teaming up with teammate Australian Cruz Hewitt. However, they lost in the semifinals to Rainyn and Willwerth in three sets, 6-3, 5-7 and 10-4.

In the girls’ doubles final, Natalie Oliver and Alexandra Wolf played the number one seeded doubles Kaya Baker and Gianna Graci. Oliver and Wolf got the best of Baker and Graci in a tight two sets. They came away with the 6-4 and 6-3 victory, as Oliver won her second title of the tournament.

The boys’ singles final saw number one seeded Willwerth and number two seeded Hewitt face each other. They needed three sets to determine a winner. In the end, it was Willwerth who took care of Hewitt 6-1, 5-7 and 6-1, to win his first title of the day.

Oliver did the same as Willwerth, securing both singles and doubles titles. In the singles, Oliver played against second-seeded Dain Lee, which also needed a third set to determine a winner. Oliver won the first set with a close 7-5 scoreline. Lee came back and won the second set 6-4, but Oliver buckled up in the third set to dominate Lee 6-1.

The 15-year-old, who hails from Baltimore, Maryland, was not seeded coming into the tournament, but was elated to get the victory.

“I got mentally stronger and fitter throughout the third set,” Oliver said. “I think that my opponent got slightly tired and that helped me to kind of cruise in the third set.”

Bahamian junior players took advantage of the tournament, as 17 athletes competed.

“It was an incredible opportunity for our local players,” Mactaggart said. “It was good that they got to see the standard and play against these players. It raises their level and our national teams’ level getting this experience.”

There were over 11 countries in action in the week-long tournament including Hong Kong, Australia, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, US Virgin Islands, Canada, and of course The Bahamas.