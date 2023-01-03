Junkanoo returns to GB

It was a scene to behold on Grand Bahama Monday night, as thousands of islanders and visitors packed the bleachers on Pioneers Way, excitedly welcoming the return of the New Year’s Day Junkanoo parade.

Nine groups participated.

They include ‘A’ division groups, the defending champions Platinum Knights, The Swingers, Classic Dancers and Superstar Rockers.

And ‘B’ Division groups Sting, Showtime, Bushwhackers and Kingdom Ambassador.

First-timers Da Women Dem, was the lone Fun Group.

The groups put on colorful, rhythmic performances, reminding members of the audience of why the expression of culture is so important, and giving them a full “belly” of what they missed over the past three years.

The music was pulsating, the costumes creative, and the Junkanooers captivating in the presentations of the individual groups’ themes, when “feet touched the road” finally.