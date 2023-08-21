Jury expected to deliberate in armed robbery case today

A jury is expected to deliberate today in the case of an armed robber who’s being tried in his absence.

Prosecutors allege that Javon Johnson robbed Kelson Solomon of a car and a cellphone at Dicky Mo’s Beach on West Bay Street on December 19, 2019.

Solomon stopped by the beach to pee after he bought a Wendy’s spicy chicken combo and a blueberry iced tea.

While there, he was approached by two men who robbed him at gunpoint.

After the robbery, Solomon ran to the Cable Beach Police Station and reported the incident.

Police officers saw a Honda Civic that matched the description of the stolen car near Baha Mar Boulevard.

The driver of the car allegedly sped towards an officer, who tried to flag it down. He jumped out of the way, and fired several shots into the back of the car, causing it to crash.

Police captured the suspects following a short chase and recovered a loaded firearm. Solomon’s Wendy’s meal was missing.

In his closing arguments on Friday, defense lawyer Troy Kellman said that Solomon’s identification was compromised because he saw the suspects in handcuffs.

He told the jury that the prosecution had failed to prove its case due to discrepancies from witnesses regarding where the gun was located.

Kellman asked jurors to ignore the absence of the defendant, who was present when the jury was selected.

Bradford McKenzie, the prosecutor, told the jury to look at Johnson’s demeanor in his videotaped interview with police.

He said that Johnson denied that a phone recovered from the scene that had his photo as a screensaver belonged to him.

Justice Gregory Hilton is expected to give his summation and turn the case over to the nine-member jury today.

Carmen Brown is also a prosecutor on the case.